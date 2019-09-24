NIKE, Inc. : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2020 financial results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2019.

Revenue increased to $10.7 billion in the first quarter, up 7 percent on a reported basis and up 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis*, driven by growth across all geographies.

“Our strong start to FY20 highlighted the depth and balance of NIKE’s complete offense,” said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. “NIKE’s strong product innovation, combined with our industry-leading digital experiences, continue to deepen our consumer relationships around the world.”**

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.86, an increase of 28 percent driven primarily by strong revenue growth and gross margin expansion.

“Our targeted strategic investments are accelerating NIKE’s digital transformation and extending our competitive advantage,” said Andy Campion, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NIKE, Inc. “Even amidst the increasingly volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we expect our unrelenting focus on better serving the consumer to continue fueling strong, broad-based growth across our global portfolio.”**

First Quarter Income Statement Review

Revenues for NIKE, Inc. increased 7 percent to $10.7 billion, up 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $10.1 billion, up 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis driven by growth across NIKE Direct and wholesale, key categories including Sportswear and the Jordan Brand, and continued growth across footwear and apparel. Revenues for Converse were $555 million, up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis, mainly driven by double-digit growth in Asia and through digital globally, which was partially offset by declines in the U.S.

August 31, 2019 Balance Sheet Review

Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $5.8 billion, up 12 percent compared to the prior year period, reflecting strong consumer demand globally, and to a lesser extent, the impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

NIKE, Inc. adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02 Leases (Topic 842) in the first quarter. In connection with the adoption, the Company’s balance sheet as of August 31, 2019 reflects the addition of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities.

Share Repurchases

During the first quarter, NIKE, Inc. repurchased 11.9 million shares for approximately $995 million as part of the four-year, $15 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2018. As of August 31, 2019, a total of 23.5 million shares had been repurchased under this program for approximately $2.0 billion.

Conference Call

NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT on September 24, 2019, to review fiscal first quarter results. The conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, October 1, 2019.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brands include Converse, which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.

* See additional information in the accompanying Divisional Revenues table regarding this non-GAAP financial measure. ** The marked paragraph contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.

(Tables Follow)

NIKE, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED % (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 8/31/2019 8/31/2018 Change Revenues $ 10,660 $ 9,948 7 % Cost of sales 5,789 5,551 4 % Gross profit 4,871 4,397 11 % Gross margin 45.7 % 44.2 % Demand creation expense 1,018 964 6 % Operating overhead expense 2,310 2,099 10 % Total selling and administrative expense 3,328 3,063 9 % % of revenues 31.2 % 30.8 % Interest expense (income), net 15 11 — Other (income) expense, net (33 ) 53 — Income before income taxes 1,561 1,270 23 % Income tax expense 194 178 9 % Effective tax rate 12.4 % 14.0 % NET INCOME $ 1,367 $ 1,092 25 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.69 26 % Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.67 28 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,562.4 1,594.0 Diluted 1,597.5 1,634.4 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.20

NIKE, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) August 31, August 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018 % Change ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 3,446 $ 3,282 5 % Short-term investments 198 987 -80 % Accounts receivable, net 4,656 4,330 8 % Inventories 5,835 5,227 12 % Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,093 1,675 25 % Total current assets 16,228 15,501 5 % Property, plant and equipment, net 4,615 4,487 3 % Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,832 — — Identifiable intangible assets, net 279 284 -2 % Goodwill 224 154 45 % Deferred income taxes and other assets 2,071 2,057 1 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 26,249 $ 22,483 17 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 6 $ 6 0 % Notes payable 250 13 — Accounts payable 2,716 2,333 16 % Current portion of operating lease liabilities 427 — — Accrued liabilities 4,455 4,174 7 % Income taxes payable 216 182 19 % Total current liabilities 8,070 6,708 20 % Long-term debt 3,463 3,467 0 % Operating lease liabilities 2,675 — — Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 2,841 3,316 -14 % Redeemable preferred stock — — — Shareholders' equity 9,200 8,992 2 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 26,249 $ 22,483 17 %

NIKE, Inc. DIVISIONAL REVENUES (Unaudited) % Change Excluding THREE MONTHS ENDED % Currency (Dollars in millions) 8/31/2019 8/31/2018 Change Changes1 North America Footwear $ 2,669 $ 2,555 4 % 4 % Apparel 1,431 1,407 2 % 2 % Equipment 193 183 5 % 5 % Total 4,293 4,145 4 % 4 % Europe, Middle East & Africa Footwear 1,758 1,642 7 % 13 % Apparel 869 830 5 % 10 % Equipment 146 135 8 % 13 % Total 2,773 2,607 6 % 12 % Greater China Footwear 1,164 958 22 % 27 % Apparel 465 380 22 % 28 % Equipment 50 41 22 % 29 % Total 1,679 1,379 22 % 27 % Asia Pacific & Latin America Footwear 930 881 6 % 12 % Apparel 356 332 7 % 15 % Equipment 59 57 4 % 10 % Total 1,345 1,270 6 % 13 % Global Brand Divisions2 6 16 -63 % -58 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND 10,096 9,417 7 % 10 % Converse 555 527 5 % 8 % Corporate3 9 4 — — TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES $ 10,660 $ 9,948 7 % 10 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND Footwear $ 6,521 $ 6,036 8 % 11 % Apparel 3,121 2,949 6 % 9 % Equipment 448 416 8 % 11 % Global Brand Divisions2 6 16 -63 % -58 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES $ 10,096 $ 9,417 7 % 10 %

1 The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. 2 Global Brand Divisions revenues are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment. 3 Corporate revenues primarily consist of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program.

NIKE, Inc. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1 (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED % (Dollars in millions) 8/31/2019 8/31/2018 Change North America $ 1,100 $ 1,077 2 % Europe, Middle East & Africa 609 501 22 % Greater China 669 502 33 % Asia Pacific & Latin America 341 323 6 % Global Brand Divisions2 (857 ) (818 ) -5 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND1 1,862 1,585 17 % Converse 138 98 41 % Corporate3 (424 ) (402 ) -5 % TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1 1,576 1,281 23 % Interest expense (income), net 15 11 — TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 1,561 $ 1,270 23 %

1 The Company evaluates the performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as “EBIT”), which represents net income before interest expense (income), net and income tax expense. Total NIKE Brand EBIT and Total NIKE, Inc. EBIT are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are being provided as management believes this additional information should be considered when assessing the Company's underlying business performance and trends. References to EBIT should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. 2 Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation, operating overhead and product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand. Revenues for Global Brand Divisions are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment. 3 Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company’s corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses.

