Nike : 4 Things to Know about Caster Semenya's Nike BETRUE Track Spike

06/30/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

June 30, 2019 - This year, South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya returns to the Nike Prefontaine Classic wearing a special Nike BETRUE spike for her 800-meter competition. The elite middle-distance runner ties up the technicolor spike one year after she set a U.S. all-comers record in the event (In fact, her only races on U.S. soil have been Pre Classic 800s). Here are four details to know about the spike ahead of Semenya's run:

1. It was inspired by this season's Nike BETRUE collection

Semenya was one of the athlete ambassadors for the collection and starred in the 'Nobody Wins Alone' Nike film along with basketball players Sue Bird, skateboarder Elissa Steamer and others.

2. It's the first BETRUE track spike created by Nike

This month, Nike BETRUE colorways appeared across the sporting world for both elite and everyday athletes; the track spike joins Nike basketball BETRUE PEs that appeared on WNBA courts in June as well as the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo BETRUE.

3. The Pride flag color spectrum appears on more than just the upper

The pattern of eight-colored stripes also shows up on the outsole Swoosh and the aglets. Nike created the aesthetic for this season's BETRUE collection by directly partnering with the Gilbert Baker Estate.

4. It's appearing in the Bay Area on an important anniversary

The Pre Classic takes place in the Bay Area 40 years after Gilbert Baker's Pride flag first debuted in San Francisco.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 21:12:05 UTC
