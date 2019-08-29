Nike : A Huarache for the Future

1976
Pre Montreal: Stitchless, seamless toe construction
1979
Bermuda: Variable-width lacing
1986
Sock Racer: First alternate closure, first stretch upper
1991
Air Huarache: Neoprene bootie, exoskelton
1995
Footscape: Asymmetrical lacing, new anatomical last
1996
Air Rift: Two adjustable Velcro straps, split toe
2000
Nike Presto: Stretch mesh upper, midfoot cage
2004
Nike Free: No heel counter, perforated upper for flex
2008
Lunaracer: Initial Flywire collection for lightweight, targeted support
2012
Flyknit Racer: One piece knit upper with targeted breathability, stretch and support
2015
Flyease: Easy entry footwear system for every athlete
2016
HyperAdapt 1.0: Electronic adaptive lacing
2018
FastFit: Manual fit system that quickly secures and releases the foot
Disclaimer
Nike Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 14:20:05 UTC