NIKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : A Huarache for the Future

0
08/29/2019 | 10:21am EDT

1976
Pre Montreal: Stitchless, seamless toe construction

1979
Bermuda: Variable-width lacing

1986
Sock Racer: First alternate closure, first stretch upper

1991
Air Huarache: Neoprene bootie, exoskelton

1995
Footscape: Asymmetrical lacing, new anatomical last

1996
Air Rift: Two adjustable Velcro straps, split toe

2000
Nike Presto: Stretch mesh upper, midfoot cage

2004
Nike Free: No heel counter, perforated upper for flex

2008
Lunaracer: Initial Flywire collection for lightweight, targeted support

2012
Flyknit Racer: One piece knit upper with targeted breathability, stretch and support

2015
Flyease: Easy entry footwear system for every athlete

2016
HyperAdapt 1.0: Electronic adaptive lacing

2018
FastFit: Manual fit system that quickly secures and releases the foot

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 14:20:05 UTC
