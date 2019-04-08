At its core, Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear) is all about rugged weekend escapes and quick morning coffee runs. It conveys a playful, adventurous personality through exuberant and purpose-led design (signature color pops and bold graphics provide visibility on the trail, for example). The first products turned favored running shoes into catalysts for all-terrain fun.
The all-new Nike ACG React Terra Gobe is no different. It takes the best of what Nike creates - including pioneering footwear foam - and packages it in a durable, lightweight silhouette that keeps wearers comfortable, dry and, most important, ready to enjoy the outdoors.
