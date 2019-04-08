Log in
NIKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/08 04:00:20 pm
84.73 USD   -0.78%
84.73 USD   -0.78%
Nike : ACG React Terra Gobe

0
04/08/2019 | 11:18pm EDT

At its core, Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear) is all about rugged weekend escapes and quick morning coffee runs. It conveys a playful, adventurous personality through exuberant and purpose-led design (signature color pops and bold graphics provide visibility on the trail, for example). The first products turned favored running shoes into catalysts for all-terrain fun.

The all-new Nike ACG React Terra Gobe is no different. It takes the best of what Nike creates - including pioneering footwear foam - and packages it in a durable, lightweight silhouette that keeps wearers comfortable, dry and, most important, ready to enjoy the outdoors.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 03:17:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 107 M
EBIT 2019 4 875 M
Net income 2019 4 114 M
Debt 2019 205 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 33,55
P/E ratio 2020 28,09
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Capitalization 134 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 89,9 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE14.28%134 402
ADIDAS23.22%51 132
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 621
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%682
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-3.01%406
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%326
