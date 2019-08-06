Log in
Nike : Acquires Analytics Firm

08/06/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Nike Inc. (NKE) said Tuesday that its acquired retail analytics firm Celect.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The sneaker and sportswear giant said the acquisition of Boston-based Celect is part of its strategy to accelerate its digital business. Celect's will be integrated into Nike's Global Operations Team, the company said.

"With the acquisition of Celect, Nike greatly accelerates our digital advantage," Nike operating chief Eric Sprunk said in a statement. "As demand for our product grows, we must be insight-driven, data optimized and hyper-focused on consumer behavior."

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 131 M
EBIT 2020 5 397 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Debt 2020 338 M
Yield 2020 1,17%
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,94x
EV / Sales2021 2,74x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 94,86  $
Last Close Price 78,97  $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE6.51%123 737
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%58 966
ADIDAS AG46.82%58 966
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD50.80%19 483
PUMA41.69%10 045
SKECHERS USA INC52.69%5 249
