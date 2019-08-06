Nike : Acquires Analytics Firm

By Patrick Thomas

Nike Inc. (NKE) said Tuesday that its acquired retail analytics firm Celect.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The sneaker and sportswear giant said the acquisition of Boston-based Celect is part of its strategy to accelerate its digital business. Celect's will be integrated into Nike's Global Operations Team, the company said.

"With the acquisition of Celect, Nike greatly accelerates our digital advantage," Nike operating chief Eric Sprunk said in a statement. "As demand for our product grows, we must be insight-driven, data optimized and hyper-focused on consumer behavior."

