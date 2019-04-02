Nike : Air Fear of God Raid Official Images and Release Date

Jerry Lorenzo saw the Nike Air Raid for the first time as a high school sophomore when a fellow student came into class with it on. The shoe itself was an immediate object of desire. Lorenzo loved the gray and black color scheme, he said, and the nuances of the geometric patterns and the impact of the crossed straps. He noted there was a positive, pro-Black feeling about it. It was the first Nike shoe outside of Jordan he had an emotional connection to.

'When the kid walked in the classroom with the Air Raid, no one told me that I was supposed to like the Air Raid. I was just drawn to it, the design, the colors. It was like, oh my God, what is that?' Lorenzo recalls. 'It became interconnected with all these other real emotional things that were happening at the time of the shoe.'