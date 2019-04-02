Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/02 09:40:20 am
84.715 USD   -0.60%
Nike : Air Fear of God Raid Official Images and Release Date

0
04/02/2019 | 09:17am EDT

Jerry Lorenzo saw the Nike Air Raid for the first time as a high school sophomore when a fellow student came into class with it on. The shoe itself was an immediate object of desire. Lorenzo loved the gray and black color scheme, he said, and the nuances of the geometric patterns and the impact of the crossed straps. He noted there was a positive, pro-Black feeling about it. It was the first Nike shoe outside of Jordan he had an emotional connection to.

'When the kid walked in the classroom with the Air Raid, no one told me that I was supposed to like the Air Raid. I was just drawn to it, the design, the colors. It was like, oh my God, what is that?' Lorenzo recalls. 'It became interconnected with all these other real emotional things that were happening at the time of the shoe.'

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 13:16:11 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 107 M
EBIT 2019 4 875 M
Net income 2019 4 114 M
Debt 2019 205 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 33,49
P/E ratio 2020 28,03
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Capitalization 134 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 89,9 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE14.96%132 529
ADIDAS20.18%48 693
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 721
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%627
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%333
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%250
