Nike : Air Jordan 13 Cap and Gown, Air Jordan 7 Ray Allen, Air Jordan 14, Air Jordan Flyknit Official Release Date and Images

March 31, 2019 - Air Jordan XIV White/Red

Celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the Air Jordan XIV, a classic colorway returns in true OG form. The silhouette, inspired by luxury sports car styling, has been produced as a stitch-for-stitch replica. The April 6 release also comes with original packaging and signature hangtags.

Air Jordan XIII Cap and Gown

For years, the Jumpman community has celebrated milestones in their favorite Air Jordans. Following last year's Cap and Gown AJXI, the AJXIII is dressed in a patent leather upper and dark translucent outsole with metal emblem and tassel-inspired laces. The shoe release April 27.

Air Jordan VII Ray Allen

Hall of Famer Ray Allen has one of the most storied Jordan PE collections in history. To celebrate the 23rd anniversary of his draft, a special colorway of the Air Jordan VII that brings together two of Allen's PEs from his time in Milwaukee will release June 1.

Air Jordan Reflections of a Champion Collection

Wrapped in reflective material, this capsule includes the shoes MJ wore during his first three championships: The Air Jordan VI, VII and VIII. Each releases separately on June 8.

Air Jordan IV Flyknit Collection

The Air Jordan IV gets a bold Flyknit makeover via four distinct flooded colorways: Game Royal, Orange, University Red and Volt. As part of the silhouette's 30th anniversary, the Air Jordan IV Flyknit collection launches June 14, with each colorway releasing exclusively in a specific geography.

Air Jordan XIV University Gold/Black/University Red

MJ's love for Italian sports cars has served as inspiration for many of his sneaker designs and this colorway matches one of the most famous of these, the AJXIV, with a flashy new finish. The shoe releases June 22.