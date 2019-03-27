Nike : Avenatti Accuses Nike Of Payments

Attorney charged with extortion says sneaker giant paid amateur players and families

By Khadeeja Safdar

A day after being charged with attempted extortion, attorney Michael Avenatti continued to press his case against Nike Inc., taking to Twitter Tuesday morning to publicize his claims that the sneaker giant made payments to amateur basketball players and their families.

Mr. Avenatti was arrested Monday and charged with attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike, as well as bank fraud in another case. He was released on bond late Monday. Mr. Avenatti seized the spotlight last year as a lawyer for former adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels.

On Tuesday, Mr. Avenatti wrote on Twitter that "we never attempted to extort Nike & when the evidence is disclosed, the public will learn the truth about Nike's crime & coverup."

Mr. Avenatti alleged in a series of tweets that people close to Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick in last year's NBA draft, and University of Oregon player Bol Bol, the son of a former NBA star, both received sums from Nike. "The receipts are clear as day," he wrote. "A lot of people at Nike will have to account for their criminal conduct."

Nike didn't respond Tuesday to a request for comment. On Monday, the company said it "has been cooperating with the government's investigation into NCAA basketball for over a year. When Nike became aware of this matter, Nike immediately reported it to federal prosecutors."

A representative for Mr. Ayton couldn't be reached for comment. A University of Oregon spokeswoman for Mr. Bol said: " We are unaware of any evidence that would support these allegations." A spokesman for federal prosecutors in New York declined to comment on Mr. Avenatti's tweets.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Mr. Avenatti with extortion and conspiracy, alleging he told lawyers for Nike that he and an unnamed co-conspirator would release damaging information about the company if Nike didn't pay them to conduct an "internal investigation" and to settle a client's claim, according to a complaint unsealed Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the unnamed co-conspirator is celebrity attorney Mark Geragos. A lawyer for Mr. Geragos declined to comment Monday.

According to the charging document, Mr. Avenatti said he had a client -- the coach of an amateur men's basketball team that previously had a sponsorship agreement with Nike -- who had evidence that Nike had authorized secret payments to high-school basketball players.

The coach is Gary Franklin Sr., according to a person familiar with the matter. Mr. Franklin, who led an amateur team known as California Supreme, couldn't be reached for comment Monday.

Mr. Ayton played for the California Supreme before attending the University of Arizona. Mr. Ayton was drafted No. 1 overall by the Suns last June and signed an endorsement deal with Nike rival Puma SE, which sought to re-enter the basketball sneaker market.

Nike and other apparel companies have drawn scrutiny in recent years for their sponsorship of amateur basketball leagues, following a corruption investigation into college basketball by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. A former executive at rival Adidas AG and two others were found guilty last year of fraud charges stemming from payments they steered to families of high-school players, to induce them to attend Adidas-sponsored universities.

On Monday, Nike said it will continue to cooperate with the government's investigation into college basketball, but Mr. Avenatti alleged on Tuesday the sportswear giant had been "lying in response to subpoenas and withholding documents."

--Ben Cohen and Rebecca Davis O'Brien contributed to this article.

