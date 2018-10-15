Nike : Awards Six Creative Solutions for Footwear and Manufacturing Waste

In February 2018, Nike invited submissions for inventive responses to two pivotal sustainability questions: What can be made from footwear material waste? And how can the footwear recycling process be improved to ensure that higher quality, more versatile resources are created from footwear-related waste?

In reply to the challenge, Nike received more than 600 applications from 58 countries. Thirty-five of those were selected as finalists to create either new products using Nike Grind, a palette of premium materials (rubber, foam, fiber, leather and textile blends) recovered in the footwear manufacturing and recycling process, or to improve upon the recycling process itself. Five groups won the Design with Grind Challenge, and one group was awarded for its Material Recovery fix.