NIKE (NKE)

NIKE (NKE)
My previous session
Nike : Awards Six Creative Solutions for Footwear and Manufacturing Waste

10/15/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

In February 2018, Nike invited submissions for inventive responses to two pivotal sustainability questions: What can be made from footwear material waste? And how can the footwear recycling process be improved to ensure that higher quality, more versatile resources are created from footwear-related waste?

In reply to the challenge, Nike received more than 600 applications from 58 countries. Thirty-five of those were selected as finalists to create either new products using Nike Grind, a palette of premium materials (rubber, foam, fiber, leather and textile blends) recovered in the footwear manufacturing and recycling process, or to improve upon the recycling process itself. Five groups won the Design with Grind Challenge, and one group was awarded for its Material Recovery fix.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 15:07:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 167 M
EBIT 2019 5 099 M
Net income 2019 4 233 M
Finance 2019 51,6 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 28,82
P/E ratio 2020 24,30
EV / Sales 2019 3,08x
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 86,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE21.36%118 330
ADIDAS15.23%46 575
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%3 805
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%638
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%253
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%213
