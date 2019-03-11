Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/11 11:41:22 am
85.47 USD   +0.79%
11:15aNIKE : Berlin's Nightlife Inspires New Nike Air Max 180
PU
03/07NIKE : A Fresh Perspective on Flight
PU
03/06NIKE : Say Hello to the Missing Link x Nike Air Max Susan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Berlin's Nightlife Inspires New Nike Air Max 180

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 11:15am EDT

'Berlin has always been a very liberal place, or even something like a fantasy land. West Berlin felt like an enclave until the wall came down, like a place with its own rules. And after the wall came down, the means of freedom in both parts of the city translated into a creative anything goes mentality. A perfect breeding ground for subcultures, with Techno being one of the most important and steady ones,' share members of Berlin's Keinemusik collective.

The city's iconic clubs continue to foster new generations of creative community and bring together the city's diverse subcultures.

'I grew up in a time and place in club culture where artists and fashion designers and musicians all came together to build a community of like-minded spirits,' says U.S.-born DJ Honey Dijon, now a Berlin resident. 'It's very important to continue that tradition.'

The year 1991 was also marked by the release of the Nike Air Max 180. A collaborative project between designers Bruce Kilgore and Tinker Hatfield, the shoe utilized new advances in blow molding to realize a radical, first-of-its-kind 180-degree visible Air-unit. Like the classic tracks of the music scenes that embraced the shoe, it too has remained a staple of Berlin's scene since its early days.

The Air Max 180 BLN is a celebration of Berlin's unique nightlife and music culture - a constant reminder of the rhythm of progress. Its neon elements reference the reverberating rays of light synonymous with club life, and juxtapose those against a gray upper reminiscent of Berlin's brutalist architecture. The transparent outsole reveals the word 'UNITY' on the right foot and 'FREEDOM' on the left, both indicative of the power of music to bring people together and a club scene that allows everyone to be themselves.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 15:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
11:15aNIKE : Berlin's Nightlife Inspires New Nike Air Max 180
PU
03/07NIKE : A Fresh Perspective on Flight
PU
03/06NIKE : Say Hello to the Missing Link x Nike Air Max Susan
PU
03/05BELLE INTERNATIONAL TAPS BAML FOR SP : sources
RE
03/01NIKE : The BIKETOWN Women's History Month Wrap Continues the 2019 Culture Collec..
PU
03/01NIKE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28TENCENT : Nike to sponsor China's League of Legends esports league
RE
02/27NIKE : The 5 Physical Tests All Nike Athletes Take at the Nike Sport Research La..
PU
02/26NIKE : and FC Internazionale Milano Raid the Vault for 20th Anniversary Jersey
PU
02/22A NEW ERA OF DREAMS : The Turning Point for Women's Sport
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 262 M
EBIT 2019 5 088 M
Net income 2019 4 260 M
Debt 2019 780 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 32,04
P/E ratio 2020 27,06
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 86,9 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE14.38%133 458
ADIDAS15.46%47 419
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 119
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%601
VULCABRAS AZALEIA SA14.51%516
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%301
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.