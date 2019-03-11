Nike : Berlin's Nightlife Inspires New Nike Air Max 180

'Berlin has always been a very liberal place, or even something like a fantasy land. West Berlin felt like an enclave until the wall came down, like a place with its own rules. And after the wall came down, the means of freedom in both parts of the city translated into a creative anything goes mentality. A perfect breeding ground for subcultures, with Techno being one of the most important and steady ones,' share members of Berlin's Keinemusik collective.

The city's iconic clubs continue to foster new generations of creative community and bring together the city's diverse subcultures.

'I grew up in a time and place in club culture where artists and fashion designers and musicians all came together to build a community of like-minded spirits,' says U.S.-born DJ Honey Dijon, now a Berlin resident. 'It's very important to continue that tradition.'

The year 1991 was also marked by the release of the Nike Air Max 180. A collaborative project between designers Bruce Kilgore and Tinker Hatfield, the shoe utilized new advances in blow molding to realize a radical, first-of-its-kind 180-degree visible Air-unit. Like the classic tracks of the music scenes that embraced the shoe, it too has remained a staple of Berlin's scene since its early days.

The Air Max 180 BLN is a celebration of Berlin's unique nightlife and music culture - a constant reminder of the rhythm of progress. Its neon elements reference the reverberating rays of light synonymous with club life, and juxtapose those against a gray upper reminiscent of Berlin's brutalist architecture. The transparent outsole reveals the word 'UNITY' on the right foot and 'FREEDOM' on the left, both indicative of the power of music to bring people together and a club scene that allows everyone to be themselves.