Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Blowout Underscores How Perception of Safety and Quality Can Affect Reputation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 08:02pm EST

By Mengqi Sun

The blowout of a college basketball star's shoe Wednesday underscored how consumer perception of safety and quality can weigh heavily on a company's reputation.

Duke University forward Zion Williamson's Nike basketball shoe appeared to rip apart in the first minute of a rivalry game against the University of North Carolina.

Mr. Williamson tried to change direction to shake a Tar Heel defender, but his left foot broke through the side of the shoe. Mr. Williamson, considered one of best collegiate players, fell to the ground holding his right knee before limping off the court. He didn't return to the game.

The prime-time spectacle, which played out on national television, highlighted a delicate dance between customer expectations and quality assurance, risk consultants said. Shoes take a beating, and few customers would expect a pair to last forever. But shoes tend to degrade over time, not in an instant.

"Stakeholders are not expecting the shoes to have a failure; they would be surprised and disappointed," said Nir Kossovsky, chief executive of corporate reputation insurance company Steel City Re.

Nike uses sports icons as a means to convey the quality of the products, he said. The implied message: If it's good enough for the athletes, it's good enough for average consumers. But the failure of the shoe under Mr. Williamson -- a high-profile player who has been projected by some as a likely future star on the professional level -- challenged that premise. "It didn't hold up," Mr. Kossovsky said.

How a company responds in moments after an event like this can help determine the extent of the damage to its reputation. That often includes some form of acknowledging the issue and reassuring customers that it is an anomaly, and that the company has controls in place to ensure that this isn't a failure in its governance or the company's mission.

Nike attempted that in a statement Thursday. "We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery," the company said. "The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue."

The lasting effect on Nike will be determined by consumers and investors. Some of the indicators for the scale of the impact could be the extent of movement in equity value, credit default swap prices and bond prices over time, Mr. Kossovsky said. Nike shares fell 1% to $83.95 on Thursday.

"The bond guys, they are the most sensitive to risks," he said. "Their risk assessment is the most accurate." Bonds are a measure that could suggest material cash flow damage, he said.

"Cash flow risk is the end of state of reputation risk," Mr. Kossovsky said.

Write to Mengqi Sun at mengqi.sun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
08:02pNIKE : Blowout Underscores How Perception of Safety and Quality Can Affect Reput..
DJ
06:35pNIKE : stumbles into social media storm after basketball star's shoe splits
RE
04:49pNIKE : Zion Williamson's Ripped Sneaker Puts Nike in a Bad Spot
DJ
04:25pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Lower After Weak Economic Data; Nasdaq Snaps 8-da..
DJ
04:16pNIKE, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings and Conference Call
BU
09:16aDuke's Zion Williamson Blows Out His Shoe, Injures Knee, and Nike Gasps in Ho..
DJ
02/18NIKE : Converse x GOLF le FLEUR* Goes Two-Tone
PU
02/14NIKE, INC. : Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/14Puma's caution on 2019 hits shares despite strong quarter
RE
02/12Consumer Cos Up as Under Armour Earnings Bode Well -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 263 M
EBIT 2019 5 085 M
Net income 2019 4 258 M
Debt 2019 780 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 32,07
P/E ratio 2020 27,14
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capitalization 134 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 86,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE15.16%133 521
ADIDAS10.80%45 894
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 206
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%576
VULCABRAS AZALEIA SA12.39%527
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%311
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.