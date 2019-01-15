Nike : Building the Converse x JW Anderson Run Star Hike

'Contrasting proportions have always been part of my design aesthetic. When I approached this latest Converse, I was looking to re-create the same aesthetic by pairing the sole of a Run Star with the classic Chuck Taylor to emphasize the proportions,' says Anderson.
This approach presented a challenge in engineering: how to retain integrity of individual parts and still present a strong catalyst for visceral reaction.
Thus, building the Converse x JW Anderson Run Star Hike required some ingenuity in design. Anderson didn't touch the upper; it rounds the foot with the same graceful, narrow sweep as it did in the '70s. He accentuated this simple shaping by using the tooling of the Converse Run Star, a heritage-style, injection-molded running shoe. It's the antithesis of the Chuck in terms of chunk and presents an intriguing stack height. Scale was also added through the addition of a sawtooth tread, effectively forming a three-part shoe (upper, midsole, outsole) wherein each portion can be read easily from distance.
Disclaimer
Nike Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 03:33:08 UTC