Nike : Building the Converse x JW Anderson Run Star Hike

'Contrasting proportions have always been part of my design aesthetic. When I approached this latest Converse, I was looking to re-create the same aesthetic by pairing the sole of a Run Star with the classic Chuck Taylor to emphasize the proportions,' says Anderson.

This approach presented a challenge in engineering: how to retain integrity of individual parts and still present a strong catalyst for visceral reaction.

Thus, building the Converse x JW Anderson Run Star Hike required some ingenuity in design. Anderson didn't touch the upper; it rounds the foot with the same graceful, narrow sweep as it did in the '70s. He accentuated this simple shaping by using the tooling of the Converse Run Star, a heritage-style, injection-molded running shoe. It's the antithesis of the Chuck in terms of chunk and presents an intriguing stack height. Scale was also added through the addition of a sawtooth tread, effectively forming a three-part shoe (upper, midsole, outsole) wherein each portion can be read easily from distance.