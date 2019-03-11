Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Canada Soccer's Winning Tradition Equates to Faith for France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

For much of the 2000s, Canada Soccer has been a powerhouse; since its fourth-place finish in 2003, Canada has consistently been ranked among the world's top 10. The team was third in global competition in 2012 and 2016, as well as a quarterfinalist while hosting in 2015. In North and Central American play, Canada has twice been crowned champions and five times runners-up in the region's hallmark tournament.

In France, the team will be led by captain Christine Sinclair, a fixture for Canada since 2000. Sinclair owns the second-highest international goal tally in history. She guides a side that blends veteran talent with a young generation poised to continue Canada's strong traditions.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 16:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
12:42pNIKE : Deepens Its Commitment to the Next Generation of Female Athletes, Kicking..
BU
12:31pNIKE : Deepens Its Commitment to the Next Generation of Female Athletes
PU
12:31pNIKE : Future Fit for Fourteen Federations
PU
12:31pNIKE : U.S. Soccer Honors the Transformative '99ers with New Collection
PU
12:31pNIKE : Canada Soccer's Winning Tradition Equates to Faith for France
PU
12:31pNIKE : Chile's La Roja Furthers a Run of Success
PU
12:31pNIKE : The Super Falcons Rise for Naija
PU
12:30pNIKE : South Korea's Footballers Choose Phenomenal
PU
12:30pNIKE : Europe's Reigning Champs Bring the Hup Back to Holland
PU
12:30pNIKE : Banyana Banyana Honor All South Africa
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 262 M
EBIT 2019 5 088 M
Net income 2019 4 260 M
Debt 2019 780 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 32,04
P/E ratio 2020 27,06
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 86,9 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE14.38%133 458
ADIDAS15.46%47 419
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 119
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%601
VULCABRAS AZALEIA SA14.51%516
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%301
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.