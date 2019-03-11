Nike : Canada Soccer's Winning Tradition Equates to Faith for France

For much of the 2000s, Canada Soccer has been a powerhouse; since its fourth-place finish in 2003, Canada has consistently been ranked among the world's top 10. The team was third in global competition in 2012 and 2016, as well as a quarterfinalist while hosting in 2015. In North and Central American play, Canada has twice been crowned champions and five times runners-up in the region's hallmark tournament.

In France, the team will be led by captain Christine Sinclair, a fixture for Canada since 2000. Sinclair owns the second-highest international goal tally in history. She guides a side that blends veteran talent with a young generation poised to continue Canada's strong traditions.