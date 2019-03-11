Nike : Chile's La Roja Furthers a Run of Success

The key design details of Chile's kits:
1. La Roja
Unsurprisingly, Chile's bright red not only informs the byname for the National Team, but also serves as the base of the new home jersey. This pairs with Gym Blue shorts and, for the first time, Gym Blue socks.
2. The Condor
The graphic on La Roja's away jersey was inspired by the Andean condor, Chile's national bird. This represents a modern Chile, the prowess of their national icon in the condor and the blistering intensity at which football is played in the country.
3. Chilean Street Signs
Chile's kit features a custom typeface that pays homage to Santiago's street signs and Chilean car number plates. A reflective eight-point star pattern provides additional visibility under the floodlights.
4. The Chilean Flag
Chile's inner-pride graphic fuses the five-point star from the National Flag, the football association crest and the eight-point star from the Mapuche war flag. Linear fills nod to textiles patterns and early versions of the Chilean Football Federation crest.
Disclaimer
