Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/24 04:10:00 pm
87.18 USD   -0.58%
02:48aNIKE : China Sales Lift Nike's Results
DJ
02:48aGoogle, Starbucks Score Court Wins Against EU Regulators -- WSJ
DJ
09/24NIKE : Strong Sales in China Lift Nike Results
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : China Sales Lift Nike's Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Kimberly Chin and Khadeeja Safdar

Sales at Nike Inc. jumped 7% in the latest quarter, boosted by large sales gains in China and showing the region's strength as a growth driver despite trade tensions with the U.S.

Nike's Greater China revenue climbed 22% to $1.68 billion. The company, which doesn't own factories, produces about 25% of its global apparel and footwear in China.

On Tuesday, Chief Executive Mark Parker said the company has experienced double-digit-percentage growth in the region every quarter for more than five years. "Nike is a brand of China for China and the results continue to prove it out," he said on a call with analysts.

Meanwhile, revenue in Nike's North American market, which accounts for the majority of total sales, rose roughly 4% to $4.29 billion. Overall sales increased to $10.66 billion from $9.95 billion a year earlier and exceeded analysts' estimates of $10.44 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 31.

Mr. Parker said the company's international and digital businesses grew 16% and 42% respectively, and its women's business was helped by sporting events over the summer, such as the Women's World Cup soccer tournament.

Nike has been investing heavily in its apps, including its main shopping app and a SNKRS app, just for selling sneakers. Mr. Parker said the company has more than doubled its users across all of its apps over the past three years.

Shares of Nike, which have gained 18% this year, rose more than 5% in after-hours trading.

The Beaverton, Ore.-based company's profit was $1.37 billion, or 86 cents a share, up 25% from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting per-share earnings of 71 cents, according to FactSet.

Selling and administrative expense increased 9% for the quarter.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com and Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
02:48aNIKE : China Sales Lift Nike's Results
DJ
02:48aGoogle, Starbucks Score Court Wins Against EU Regulators -- WSJ
DJ
09/24NIKE : Strong Sales in China Lift Nike Results
DJ
09/24NIKE : Strong Sales in China Lift Nike Results -- Update
DJ
09/24NIKE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/24NIKE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
09/24NIKE, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
BU
09/24EU Court Sides With Starbucks in Tax Case
DJ
09/23NIKE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09/20EU court ruling on Starbucks, Fiat million euro tax orders on September 24
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 028 M
EBIT 2020 5 387 M
Net income 2020 4 575 M
Debt 2020 295 M
Yield 2020 1,06%
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,26x
EV / Sales2021 3,03x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 94,59  $
Last Close Price 87,18  $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Vice President
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE17.59%136 601
ADIDAS AG50.16%58 997
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD71.20%22 118
PUMA63.35%11 474
SKECHERS USA INC55.05%5 564
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group