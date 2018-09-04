Nike : Colin Kaepernick Deal Puts Risk on Display

By Andrew Beaton and Khadeeja Safdar

Shares in Nike Inc. fell nearly 3% on Tuesday as the shoe giant faced backlash over its decision to put National Football League quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick at the center of its latest advertising campaign.

Mr. Kaepernick, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who catalyzed a movement among players to protest social issues during pregame performances of the national anthem, revealed his role in the campaign with a Monday tweet that said, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt." The tweet, which was shared by Nike on its official account, included a black-and-white picture of Mr. Kaepernick's face with the words: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

In the aftermath of the announcement, people who disapproved of the campaign began tweeting "#NikeBoycott," which had roughly 75,000 tweets as of Tuesday morning, with some including images of people destroying, defacing or burning their Nike gear. The player protests Mr. Kaepernick helped kick-start have been a contentious issue for the NFL, with criticism from President Trump and fans who have skewered them as unpatriotic.

Others on social media, including various prominent athletes, have praised Mr. Kaepernick, saying he has drawn attention to important issues. LeBron James, who is sponsored by Nike, shared the image of the new ad campaign on his Instagram page.

The reaction revealed the depth of the controversy Nike entered with its decision to feature Mr. Kaepernick, who emerged as the face of the protests in 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem to call attention to racial injustice and social inequality.

Now the apparel giant faces questions on two fronts: whether its reinvigorated partnership with one of the most controversial figures in sports will prove fruitful; and how this move will affect its relationship with the NFL. While Nike is one of the NFL's biggest partners, with a reported billion-dollar deal, the league is engaged in a high-profile legal battle with Mr. Kaepernick, who has filed a grievance alleging that he has been effectively blackballed from signing with a team because of his political views.

John Fisher, former chief executive of the athletic-shoe brand Saucony, said in an interview that while the current matter is unlikely to help Nike's relationship with the NFL, larger companies can afford to make calculated risks because they have the financial wherewithal to weather any immediate consequences. "Something like this can cost you sales in the short run, but may in fact build you customers in the long run," said Mr. Fisher, a senior lecturer at the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

Nike shares were off 2.7% at $79.99 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.

A Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll of 900 registered voters last month sheds light on the divisiveness of the national-anthem protests. In total, 54% of respondents said they found the player protests to be not appropriate, versus 43% who did.

But those numbers diverge sharply by demographic. People between ages 18 to 34, a key target audience for any apparel brand, view the demonstrations more favorably: 56% said they found the protests appropriate. Men age 50 and older overwhelmingly found the protests to be not appropriate, at 67%. And just 10% of Republicans said they were appropriate.

The poll's margin of error was 3.27 percentage points.

Although Mr. Kaepernick had been signed with Nike since his days as an emerging star with the 49ers, a person familiar with the negotiations said a new deal with the company was struck that will pay Mr. Kaepernick a "top of the line," multiyear deal for football players. Mr. Kaepernick hadn't been featured in Nike campaigns recently and has gone unsigned in the NFL since March 2017.

In an email Monday, a spokeswoman for Nike said Mr. Kaepernick is "among the athletes" who will be featured in the "Just Do It" campaign that celebrates its 30th anniversary this fall.

