Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Converse All Star Pro BB Archive Pack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

August 07, 2019 - Releasing for the summer's premier global basketball tournament in China, Jordan Brand is launching a footwear pack that includes four silhouettes: the new Jordan Jumpman Diamond, the Air Jordan XXXIII SE, the Air Jordan IV and the Air Jordan XII.

Jordan Jumpman Diamond

The Jordan Jumpman Diamond, the brand's latest performance shoe and a collaborative effort between Tinker Hatfield and the Jordan Brand design team, carries a white, red and gold color palette and features an upper revealing the flag markings of the participating nations. Embodied on the inside of the tongue is the phrase 'For the Love of the Game' in English.

'In designing the shoe, we were talking with Tinker about how you offer something with a certain attitude that still carries purposefulness,' says David Cin, Senior Design Director for Jordan Brand Performance Footwear. 'Tinker was looking for density in the frame where you need it most during gameplay.'

The Jordan Jumpman Diamond releases August 8 in Greater China.

Air Jordan XXXIII SE

The collection's Air Jordan XXXIII SE pairs white and gold colors with flag markings on the upper. Chinese characters spell 'Love The Game' on the inside of the tongue.

'The FastFit technology of the Air Jordan XXXIII took us to a new place in how we could contain, and at the same time, how we could simplify,' says Cin.

The Air Jordan XXXIII SE releases August 22 in Greater China.

Air Jordan IV

The silhouette is covered in a dominate hue of crimson and contrasting details in navy blue. The original mesh-filled cutouts of the Air Jordan IV are replaced with graphics inspired by the national flags from the participants of the tournament.

'The 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan IV is happening this year, and we wanted to celebrate that moment in the collection,' says Cin.

The Air Jordan IV releases September 1 in Greater China.

Air Jordan XII

The Air Jordan XII is treated with the collection's color scheme, while the national flag element is embossed on the lateral side panel of the shoe. The five Chinese characters meaning 'Love The Game' read below the heel strap.

'The silhouette stands out in the pack as it was the first Jordan Brand game shoe to release in Greater China,' says Cin. 'The gold ties to the idea of playing for medals and trophies - achieving the same things that MJ achieved.'

The Air Jordan XII releases August 24 in Greater China.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 02:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
10:45pNIKE : Edison Chen Bridges Basketball Culture and Chinese Tradition in New Appar..
PU
10:45pNIKE : Converse All Star Pro BB Archive Pack
PU
10:45pBUILT FOR TAKEOFF : The Nike AlphaDunk
PU
10:45pNIKE : Here are all the Nike and Jordan Brand Basketball Federation Uniforms for..
PU
08/06NIKE : Acquires Analytics Firm
DJ
08/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Bounces Back From Worst Day Of 2019 As S&P 500 Ends 6-da..
DJ
08/06NIKE, INC. : Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect
BU
08/02NIKE : Nigeria, six other countries to host Basketball Africa League
AQ
08/02MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slide For Fifth Day To Lowest Level In A Month After ..
DJ
08/02NIKE : and NWSL Announce Extended Partnership Through 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 131 M
EBIT 2020 5 397 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Debt 2020 338 M
Yield 2020 1,14%
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,03x
EV / Sales2021 2,82x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 94,86  $
Last Close Price 81,28  $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE9.63%127 388
ADIDAS AG47.94%60 156
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%60 156
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD52.53%19 640
PUMA46.37%10 495
SKECHERS USA INC45.70%5 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group