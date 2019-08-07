Nike : Converse All Star Pro BB Archive Pack

August 07, 2019 - Releasing for the summer's premier global basketball tournament in China, Jordan Brand is launching a footwear pack that includes four silhouettes: the new Jordan Jumpman Diamond, the Air Jordan XXXIII SE, the Air Jordan IV and the Air Jordan XII.

Jordan Jumpman Diamond

The Jordan Jumpman Diamond, the brand's latest performance shoe and a collaborative effort between Tinker Hatfield and the Jordan Brand design team, carries a white, red and gold color palette and features an upper revealing the flag markings of the participating nations. Embodied on the inside of the tongue is the phrase 'For the Love of the Game' in English.

'In designing the shoe, we were talking with Tinker about how you offer something with a certain attitude that still carries purposefulness,' says David Cin, Senior Design Director for Jordan Brand Performance Footwear. 'Tinker was looking for density in the frame where you need it most during gameplay.'

The Jordan Jumpman Diamond releases August 8 in Greater China.

Air Jordan XXXIII SE

The collection's Air Jordan XXXIII SE pairs white and gold colors with flag markings on the upper. Chinese characters spell 'Love The Game' on the inside of the tongue.

'The FastFit technology of the Air Jordan XXXIII took us to a new place in how we could contain, and at the same time, how we could simplify,' says Cin.

The Air Jordan XXXIII SE releases August 22 in Greater China.

Air Jordan IV

The silhouette is covered in a dominate hue of crimson and contrasting details in navy blue. The original mesh-filled cutouts of the Air Jordan IV are replaced with graphics inspired by the national flags from the participants of the tournament.

'The 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan IV is happening this year, and we wanted to celebrate that moment in the collection,' says Cin.

The Air Jordan IV releases September 1 in Greater China.

Air Jordan XII

The Air Jordan XII is treated with the collection's color scheme, while the national flag element is embossed on the lateral side panel of the shoe. The five Chinese characters meaning 'Love The Game' read below the heel strap.

'The silhouette stands out in the pack as it was the first Jordan Brand game shoe to release in Greater China,' says Cin. 'The gold ties to the idea of playing for medals and trophies - achieving the same things that MJ achieved.'

The Air Jordan XII releases August 24 in Greater China.