Nike : Converse Announces Spark Progress in Support of London's Emerging Creative Talent

Spark Progress, a film co-made with five local female creatives, serves as the symbolic beginning of Converse's commitment to London. The program aims to follow on the film's mantra - while others are busy deciding our future, we're busy making our own - providing an infrastructure that will allow people working in fashion, music, skate and more to realize their potential.

As with the film, co-creation is at the heart of Converse's London efforts. The brand will support creative projects and powerful storytelling - hosting much of the output on converse.com/london. Converse also just launched the @converse_london instagram handle, which is designed to connect local creatives and be a platform for their efforts with the brand.

In addition, a series of physical activations and workshops will take place over the course of the year. These build on Converse's longstanding relationship with the city's creative community - which has included providing music studio space and more - and extends opportunities to forge individualized plans to support creative ambition.