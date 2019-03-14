Nike : Converse Announces Spark Progress in Support of London's Emerging Creative Talent

Log in
Spark Progress, a film co-made with five local female creatives, serves as the symbolic beginning of Converse's commitment to London. The program aims to follow on the film's mantra - while others are busy deciding our future, we're busy making our own - providing an infrastructure that will allow people working in fashion, music, skate and more to realize their potential.

As with the film, co-creation is at the heart of Converse's London efforts. The brand will support creative projects and powerful storytelling - hosting much of the output on converse.com/london. Converse also just launched the @converse_london instagram handle, which is designed to connect local creatives and be a platform for their efforts with the brand.

In addition, a series of physical activations and workshops will take place over the course of the year. These build on Converse's longstanding relationship with the city's creative community - which has included providing music studio space and more - and extends opportunities to forge individualized plans to support creative ambition.

Nike Inc. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 19:43:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 273 M
EBIT 2019 5 093 M
Net income 2019 4 266 M
Debt 2019 780 M
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 32,43
P/E ratio 2020 27,40
EV / Sales 2019 3,46x
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 86,9 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE15.90%135 236
ADIDAS12.28%46 295
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 582
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%641
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%304
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%251
