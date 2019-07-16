Log in
Nike : Converse, Joshua Vides and Chinatown Market Explore the Bounds of Customization

July 15, 2019 - Highlighted by new versions of two classic basketball silhouettes, Converse's fall footwear channels '90s hoops vibes in familiar and unexpected ways. Several elements of the decade's sportswear history is reflected - including an early penchant for tracksuits to a later embrace of bold geometries - and re-crafted.

VLTG
Originally released in 1995, the Converse Voltage made an immediate statement on collegiate and NBA courts through its dynamic 'bolt-chevron' upper pattern. That it was worn by some of the era's most potent guards led to its mystic and made the shoe a cult favorite (lock-up with school uniform styles helped too).

For 2019, the Voltage is brought back from the archives for the first time, its spirit channeled through the new, women's-only VLTG. This vision of the shoe reinterprets the '95 silhouette with an exaggerated heel arch, lightweight SmartFoam cushioning and street-ready herringbone outsole.

ERX 260 MID
The color blocking of the ERX 260 MID draws from a series of Converse tracksuits sold in 1990 under the 'CONS Collection' label. Along with an embossed tongue, these blocked color palettes celebrate the ERX 's over-the-top verve. The shoe is completed by OrthoLite insole cushioning and an EVA heel.

ERX 260 OX
Notable for its brash high and mid models, the ERX gets a low-cut, off-court refresh in 2019. It retains archival design cues, including embossed tongue details, and is given an OrthoLite insole with EVA heel for added comfort.

All three shoes will launch August 2019.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 12:34:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 134 M
EBIT 2020 5 394 M
Net income 2020 4 591 M
Finance 2020 114 M
Yield 2020 1,03%
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
EV / Sales2021 3,12x
Capitalization 141 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE20.69%138 770
ADIDAS AG52.74%61 960
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%61 960
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD41.20%17 718
PUMA38.88%10 101
SKECHERS USA INC49.02%5 297
