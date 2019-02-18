Log in
Nike : Converse x GOLF le FLEUR* Goes Two-Tone

Tyler, The Creator's latest Converse x GOLF le FLEUR* collection offers a nod to '60s American workwear through a unisex cotton boiler suit. Complete with a contrast collar, elastic waistband, embroidered pockets and minimalist back panel GOLF le FLEUR* branding, the garment is decidedly defiant. Tyler's intent is to allow the genderless garment to serve as a foundational piece - one that can be styled with a high degree of personalization.

'With Tyler's twist, the suit balances vintage and modern vibes. It demonstrates his ability to continue to push Converse apparel into new spaces,' says Brook Bergland, Converse Apparel Design Director.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 15:16:02 UTC
