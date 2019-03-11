Nike : Deepens Its Commitment to the Next Generation of Female Athletes

Apparel innovation will be led with female athletes at the center of Nike's work. That's evident in the design process for the 14 National Team Kits, which began by gathering detailed input on fit from professional footballers, followed by 4D scanning and motion capture in the Nike Sport Research Lab.

Echoing this focus on women's-specific precision engineering is Nike's Spring/Summer 2019 high-performance bra collection that features 57 styles in sizes up to 44G, enabling more women of more shapes, sizes and sport interests to get after it.

These two examples are illustrative of a broad-ranging effort to rethink fit and serve female athletes with a wide range of options - for fit, support, feel and style.