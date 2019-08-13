Log in
Nike : Discover the Art Behind the Nike Air Max 270 React

08/13/2019

Parisians can play for the pride of their arrondissement in the Nike Mercurial Cup, a five-on-five tournament happening on pitches around the city. The key detail: At least four of your team's seven total players must live in the same arrondissement​​​​​​​ (click here for more information). Then, near Los Angeles, NikePlus Members can sign up for a new women's football league playing on the remaining Saturdays in August, organized by Venice Beach Futbol Club. Each session can accommodate 60 people, and participants will have the opportunity to trial new Nike Football performance footwear onsite.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 13:06:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 131 M
EBIT 2020 5 397 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Debt 2020 338 M
Yield 2020 1,13%
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,04x
EV / Sales2021 2,83x
Capitalization 128 B
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 94,86  $
Last Close Price 81,65  $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE10.13%127 936
ADIDAS AG43.48%57 759
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 776
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%623
VULCABRAS AZALEIA SA8.73%460
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-18.67%356
