Nike : Discover the Art Behind the Nike Air Max 270 React

Parisians can play for the pride of their arrondissement in the Nike Mercurial Cup, a five-on-five tournament happening on pitches around the city. The key detail: At least four of your team's seven total players must live in the same arrondissement​​​​​​​ (click here for more information). Then, near Los Angeles, NikePlus Members can sign up for a new women's football league playing on the remaining Saturdays in August, organized by Venice Beach Futbol Club. Each session can accommodate 60 people, and participants will have the opportunity to trial new Nike Football performance footwear onsite.