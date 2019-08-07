Nike : Edison Chen Bridges Basketball Culture and Chinese Tradition in New Apparel Collection

The collection's aesthetic borrows from costumes commonly worn during the lion dance. Most notably, the lion head on the jersey incorporates extra flap details to enhance a sense of movement. Similarly, the trim loops of the jersey and headband follow costume conventions. 'The added loops are for you to accessorize and customize the garment to your own taste,' says Chen.

CLOT's signature red combines with black to ground a bicolor palette, and the CLOT dragon is embroidered on the pieces along with two symbols '冠军' (champion) on the shorts - a nod to sharing best wishes to all the competing teams in the tournament.

'The red is representative of CLOT. And the changing of the red colors is kind of like a change over the years - growing as a company and growing with Nike, as well as being excited to be a part of the basketball push in China this year,' says Chen.