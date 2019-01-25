Nike : Enters 10-Year Partnership With Major League Baseball

Log in
01/25/2019 | 06:29pm EST

Beginning in 2020, Nike will become the the exclusive provider of Major League Baseball's on-field uniforms (which will feature a Nike Swoosh), including baselayers, game-day outerwear and training apparel.

'Nike's global brand and reputation as a leader in driving innovation makes them an ideal partner,' says Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

Nike will also continue as an official MLB sponsor, supporting league initiatives, grassroots marketing and fan events. Nike, as part of the new agreement, will partner with all 30 MLB Clubs and promote its brand and products across MLB media assets, including MLB Network, MLB.com and MLB Social.

Nike currently has endorsement relationships with more than 500 MLB and Minor League players, including Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton, George Springer, Jose Ramirez, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Javier Baez and Nolan Arenado.

'We're thrilled to bring more innovation and creativity to Major League Baseball and the incredible athletes who play the game,' said Tom Peddie, VP/GM of Nike North America. 'This is an exciting time for baseball, and we look forward to partnering with MLB to grow the sport both across America as well as around the globe.'

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 23:28:04 UTC
