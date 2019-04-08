Log in
NIKE : Events April 2019
NIKE : Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Signs with Nike
NIKE : Events April 2019
Nike : Events April 2019

04/08/2019 | 10:18am EDT

California-based artist Steven Harrington channels his subconscious imagination (filled with poppy colors and wild characters) in the collected work for his latest exhibition in Los Angeles, 'Magic Hour.' Large canvases, spanning 16 feet, join as a single mural and mingle with a series of five-by-five-foot paintings.

'Magic Hour,' and some of its themes, coincides with the launch of Harrington's latest Nike collaboration, a capsule of apparel and footwear in celebration of Earth Day that highlights Nike's sustainable Flyleather material innovation.

'Sustainability can be a daunting conversation. Often we find ourselves trying to walk around it,' says Harrington. 'My work, given that it has an almost-cartoon world, has the ability to pull people into a broad range of topics. I hope that it helps people see that every little bit counts and each step leads to a bigger solution.'

An opening reception takes place at the exhibit on April 13, hosted by Harrington, from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. PT. Visitors can purchase a limited quantity of shoes, tees and hats.

WHEN: April 13 - 21

WHERE: 670 S. Anderson Street, Los Angeles, CA 90023

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 14:17:06 UTC
