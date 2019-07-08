Nike : FC Barcelona Pays Tribute to La Masia's Founding Year

Opened in 1979, Barcelona youth academy, La Masia, is the backbone of the club. Over 40 years it has become the place where the sacred 'Barcelona Way' is passed on to future generations of Blaugrana players. FC Barcelona's 2019-20 away kit pays tribute to La Masia.

'It is not an accident that La Masia has given the world so many great players,' says full-back and La Masia product Sergi Roberto. 'It is a special place with a unique philosophy and I am pleased this new away kit highlights the academy. Forty years of work at La Masia really is something worth celebrating.'