NIKE

NIKE

(NKE)
Nike : FC Barcelona Pays Tribute to La Masia's Founding Year

07/08/2019 | 04:08am EDT

Opened in 1979, Barcelona youth academy, La Masia, is the backbone of the club. Over 40 years it has become the place where the sacred 'Barcelona Way' is passed on to future generations of Blaugrana players. FC Barcelona's 2019-20 away kit pays tribute to La Masia.

'It is not an accident that La Masia has given the world so many great players,' says full-back and La Masia product Sergi Roberto. 'It is a special place with a unique philosophy and I am pleased this new away kit highlights the academy. Forty years of work at La Masia really is something worth celebrating.'

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 08:07:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 132 M
EBIT 2020 5 395 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Finance 2020 114 M
Yield 2020 1,06%
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
EV / Sales2021 3,04x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,1  $
Last Close Price 86,8  $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE17.10%136 459
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%61 650
ADIDAS AG51.95%61 650
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD47.47%19 158
PUMA38.52%9 958
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 214
