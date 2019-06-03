Nike : FC Barcelona Salutes Eixample District Grid with 2019-20 Home Kit

For 2019-20, the Blaugrana deviate from its traditional striped home jerseys. Instead, it will debut a checkboard print inspired by the gridded streetscape of Barcelona's Eixample district.

The neighborhood pulses with creativity, and its residents are acknowledged as the building blocks of the city's future.

'Barcelona is a club with a bold and adventurous philosophy and that resonates throughout the city,' says Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director.

Influential figures from Barcelona's broad sporting spectrum joined FC Barcelona's players and pioneers from the fields of fashion, science, food, music and art to unveil the kit and celebrate their shared spirit, culture and identity.