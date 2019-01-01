Nike : Find Your Running Crew for the New Year, Customize Your Cortez and More

FIND YOUR RUNNING CREW

WHAT: Nike has running clubs all over the world, so you can find a like-minded community and stay accountable with your fitness goals. Whether you're new to running or you're a seasoned runner who's preparing for a race, find a group in your city and get moving.

WHERE:

Barcelona : January 8; 7:25 p.m.-8:45 p.m. CEST; Box Barcelona C/L'Atlantida, 78

Dubai: January 4; 8:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. GST; Vida Downtown

Shanghai: January 9; 7:35 p.m.-8:30 p.m. CST; Mo.640, Yangshupu Road, Yangpu RiversideManila: January 10; 7:35 p.m.-8:30 p.m. PHT; Nike Park Fort G/F, 9th Avenue, TaguigMoscow : January 7; 11:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m. MST; Nike BOX MSK

RAMP UP YOUR ICE-SPORT TRAINING

WHAT: Nike BOX MSK in Moscow's Gorky Park is offering a number of NTC-related training sessions programmed specifically for ice sports such as hockey and figure skating. (If you're in the mood for something a touch warmer, take to the facility's heated field, where you can play football and train with on-site equipment.)

WHEN:

Field Trainin g: January 3-January 13

Figure Skati ng: January 3, 12:30 p.m. MST

Hoc key: January 4, 12:30 p.m. MST

WHERE: Nike BOX MSK, Gorky Park, Moskva, Russia 119049

LIMBER UP IN THE L.A. SUNHINE

WHAT: Soak up some Golden State sun with more rooftop morning classes at Nike by Melrose. Yoga mats and water are provided.

WHEN: January 5, January 15, January 25

WHERE: 8552 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, California

HOW TO JOIN: Click here for more information.