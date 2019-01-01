Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE (NKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Find Your Running Crew for the New Year, Customize Your Cortez and More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 04:24pm CET

FIND YOUR RUNNING CREW

WHAT: Nike has running clubs all over the world, so you can find a like-minded community and stay accountable with your fitness goals. Whether you're new to running or you're a seasoned runner who's preparing for a race, find a group in your city and get moving.

WHERE:

Barcelona : January 8; 7:25 p.m.-8:45 p.m. CEST; Box Barcelona C/L'Atlantida, 78

Dubai: January 4; 8:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. GST; Vida Downtown

Shanghai: January 9; 7:35 p.m.-8:30 p.m. CST; Mo.640, Yangshupu Road, Yangpu RiversideManila: January 10; 7:35 p.m.-8:30 p.m. PHT; Nike Park Fort G/F, 9th Avenue, TaguigMoscow : January 7; 11:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m. MST; Nike BOX MSK

RAMP UP YOUR ICE-SPORT TRAINING

WHAT: Nike BOX MSK in Moscow's Gorky Park is offering a number of NTC-related training sessions programmed specifically for ice sports such as hockey and figure skating. (If you're in the mood for something a touch warmer, take to the facility's heated field, where you can play football and train with on-site equipment.)

WHEN:

Field Trainin g: January 3-January 13

Figure Skati ng: January 3, 12:30 p.m. MST

Hoc key: January 4, 12:30 p.m. MST

WHERE: Nike BOX MSK, Gorky Park, Moskva, Russia 119049

LIMBER UP IN THE L.A. SUNHINE

WHAT: Soak up some Golden State sun with more rooftop morning classes at Nike by Melrose. Yoga mats and water are provided.

WHEN: January 5, January 15, January 25

WHERE: 8552 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, California

HOW TO JOIN: Click here for more information.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 15:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
04:24pNIKE : Find Your Running Crew for the New Year, Customize Your Cortez and More
PU
2018NIKE : The Year of the Pig Chinese New Year Collection Brings Together 12 Years ..
PU
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Posts Worst Week Since '08; Nasdaq Enters Bear Market As..
DJ
2018Nike shares rise as strong quarterly results allay China demand concerns
RE
2018NIKE : Names Uzzell President, CEO of Converse Inc. -- Update
DJ
2018NIKE : Names Uzzell President, CEO of Converse Inc.
DJ
2018NIKE, INC. : Names G. Scott Uzzell President & CEO of Converse, Inc.
BU
2018GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Twitter, Nike, Danske Bank
2018Futures extend slide on growth fears, government shutdown threat
RE
2018NIKE : Posts Strong Sales Amid Furor
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 216 M
EBIT 2019 5 065 M
Net income 2019 4 235 M
Finance 2019 174 M
Yield 2019 1,15%
P/E ratio 2019 28,10
P/E ratio 2020 23,72
EV / Sales 2019 2,97x
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 85,7 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE17.25%116 472
ADIDAS9.12%41 941
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%3 840
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%578
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%253
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%237
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.