Nike : Five Things To Know About Russell Westbrook's Why Not Zer0.2

When it came to this design, Westbrook said he wanted a shoe that was created specifically to harness his game rather than follow any current style trends.

'From the first design meeting we had, my number one priority was making the best performance basketball shoe possible. I knew that if it was authentic to me then it would come out great,' he says. 'That's what the Why Not? mentality is all about: Doing you regardless of what people think and being confident in who you are.'

Unsurprisingly, the final result still manages to embody Westbrook's signature Why Not? fashion sense.