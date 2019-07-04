Log in
NIKE

(NKE)
Nike : Football Celebrates USA/Netherlands Final and a Brilliant Summer of Sport

07/04/2019

Nike proudly sponsored 14 of the 24 teams in the tournament, including 3 of the final four. As Mark Parker stated during Nike's Q4 Earnings call, the USA Women's Home jersey became the #1 soccer jersey, men or women's, ever sold on nike.com in one season. But it wasn't just the USA jersey that soared in the marketplace; France, England, Nigeria, and Brasil also strongly contributed to jersey sales being up 200% over the last tournament 4 years ago. Several countries joined the United States in selling the women's designs in men's sizes, nearly doubling the number of men's jerseys sold over the previous tournament (2015). Sales of women's apparel pertaining to the tournament are also up more than 150% over 2015. Especially popular were the training and lifestyle extensions of the National Team Collections for Brasil, Nigeria, Chile, and China.

Nike Inc. published this content on 04 July 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 161 M
EBIT 2020 5 395 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Finance 2020 114 M
Yield 2020 1,07%
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
EV / Sales2021 3,01x
Capitalization 135 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 93,2  $
Last Close Price 86,2  $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE16.27%135 485
ADIDAS52.77%62 238
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%62 238
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD46.67%19 053
PUMA39.93%10 178
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 274
