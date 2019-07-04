Nike : Football Celebrates USA/Netherlands Final and a Brilliant Summer of Sport

Nike proudly sponsored 14 of the 24 teams in the tournament, including 3 of the final four. As Mark Parker stated during Nike's Q4 Earnings call, the USA Women's Home jersey became the #1 soccer jersey, men or women's, ever sold on nike.com in one season. But it wasn't just the USA jersey that soared in the marketplace; France, England, Nigeria, and Brasil also strongly contributed to jersey sales being up 200% over the last tournament 4 years ago. Several countries joined the United States in selling the women's designs in men's sizes, nearly doubling the number of men's jerseys sold over the previous tournament (2015). Sales of women's apparel pertaining to the tournament are also up more than 150% over 2015. Especially popular were the training and lifestyle extensions of the National Team Collections for Brasil, Nigeria, Chile, and China.