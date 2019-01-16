Nike : For Black History Month, a New Collection — and a Call to Action

Beginning January 2017, Nike partnered with two organizations,PeacePlayers International and MENTOR, to expand opportunities for youth and their communities. Two years later, Nike has helped expand their reach across the United States by linking more communities through sport and by fostering more mentor-mentee relationships in the lives of young people.

With Nike's help over the last two years, PeacePlayers has established programs in Brooklyn, Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago and Baltimore, using basketball to bridge divides between young people. In 2018 alone, MENTOR expanded its programs in the southeastern and western U.S. with Nike's support, piloted an initiative in three cities to further Nike employee engagement in mentoring and continues to connect adults to youth mentorship opportunities in their communities through more than 2,000 mentoring programs today across all 50 states.