NIKE (NKE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/16 11:22:34 am
78.045 USD   +0.21%
01/15Weakness in China Exports Fuels Worry Over Earnings -- WSJ
DJ
01/14Lululemon raises fourth-quarter forecast, shares up
RE
01/14Apple Rattled Markets With Warning About China. Who's Next?
DJ
Nike : For Black History Month, a New Collection — and a Call to Action

01/16/2019 | 10:49am EST

Beginning January 2017, Nike partnered with two organizations,PeacePlayers International and MENTOR, to expand opportunities for youth and their communities. Two years later, Nike has helped expand their reach across the United States by linking more communities through sport and by fostering more mentor-mentee relationships in the lives of young people.

With Nike's help over the last two years, PeacePlayers has established programs in Brooklyn, Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago and Baltimore, using basketball to bridge divides between young people. In 2018 alone, MENTOR expanded its programs in the southeastern and western U.S. with Nike's support, piloted an initiative in three cities to further Nike employee engagement in mentoring and continues to connect adults to youth mentorship opportunities in their communities through more than 2,000 mentoring programs today across all 50 states.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 15:48:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 227 M
EBIT 2019 5 057 M
Net income 2019 4 234 M
Debt 2019 780 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 28,89
P/E ratio 2020 24,38
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 85,8 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE2.63%119 750
ADIDAS9.24%45 082
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%3 946
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%487
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%253
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%250
