Nike : Future Fit for Fourteen Federations

'It's relatively simple to design a kit that fits well during the national anthems, but Nike's focused on a kit that moves with the body through the most athletic of motions,' explains Cassie Looker, Nike Women's Football Apparel Lead.

Next, Nike consulted with the federation kit managers; they compared the sizes players were requesting against the sizes their measurements would have dictated in the kits of that time, and they discovered a disparity. Generally speaking, the players were requesting shorts a size smaller and shirts a size larger than what their measurements would indicate.

'Our male footballers prefer a very fitted - almost tight - shirt; they say it makes them feel like a superhero,' explains Looker. 'But that's not how it makes our female footballers feel, and we want them to have the shirt that is right for them without having to size up to get it.'