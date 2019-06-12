Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/12 10:47:23 am
83.435 USD   +0.21%
10:39aNIKE : Heads to Hawkins for Debut Stranger Things Collection
PU
10:01aNIKE : and Jordan Brand Golf 'No Denim Allowed' Pack
AQ
09:09aNIKE : Speed Up with the Nike Zoom Series
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Heads to Hawkins for Debut Stranger Things Collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:39am EDT

As in the prior two seasons, 1980s nostalgia informs the Hawkins scene. This extends to the costuming, where classic Nike footwear and brand marks are common. Off-screen, this nostalgia is the impetus for the Nike Stranger Things collection, highlighting the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind.

The sporting world in 1985 was also undergoing a radical change - energy was reverberating from the summer games in Los Angeles and pro basketball was swinging firmly into its showtime era. At Nike, 1985 was the year visible Air began to take shape (realized two years later in the Air Max I) and when the iconic Dunk emerged on collegiate basketball courts. Meanwhile, the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind remained sport and style staples, granting a timely authenticity to the Stranger Things collection.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 14:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
10:39aNIKE : Heads to Hawkins for Debut Stranger Things Collection
PU
10:01aNIKE : and Jordan Brand Golf 'No Denim Allowed' Pack
AQ
09:09aNIKE : Speed Up with the Nike Zoom Series
PU
06/10NIKE : How to Get the Nike Air Monarch IV PRM
PU
06/06NIKE : Recruits Kohl's Tech Chief
DJ
06/06NIKE, INC. : Announces New Global Chief Digital Information Officer
BU
06/06NIKE : Pioneering Support of Women's Football
PU
06/06NIKE : Introducing the Nike Air Max 270 React
PU
06/05NIKE : Here's What You'll Find on NikeTown London's New Women's Floor
PU
06/03NIKE : FC Barcelona Salutes Eixample District Grid with 2019-20 Home Kit
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 110 M
EBIT 2019 4 873 M
Net income 2019 4 094 M
Debt 2019 205 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 32,83
P/E ratio 2020 27,54
EV / Sales 2019 3,36x
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 90,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE12.30%122 534
ADIDAS43.70%58 454
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 949
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%735
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-12.05%372
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About