Nike : Heads to Hawkins for Debut Stranger Things Collection

As in the prior two seasons, 1980s nostalgia informs the Hawkins scene. This extends to the costuming, where classic Nike footwear and brand marks are common. Off-screen, this nostalgia is the impetus for the Nike Stranger Things collection, highlighting the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind.

The sporting world in 1985 was also undergoing a radical change - energy was reverberating from the summer games in Los Angeles and pro basketball was swinging firmly into its showtime era. At Nike, 1985 was the year visible Air began to take shape (realized two years later in the Air Max I) and when the iconic Dunk emerged on collegiate basketball courts. Meanwhile, the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind remained sport and style staples, granting a timely authenticity to the Stranger Things collection.