Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Here's What You'll Find on NikeTown London's New Women's Floor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 03:38am EDT

Starting June 5, an updated women's floor debuts on the third level of NikeTown London. The concept of the floor is inspired by the latest Nike House of Innovation flagships in New York City and Shanghai, particularly in its flexible, gridded layout to quickly reorganize the space all year round (the current set-up, for example, draws from this summer's football tournament in France). Similar to NYC and Shanghai, the London floor grants perks to NikePlus Members like personal styling services and Nike App at Retail. The level also features extended offerings of plus-sizes, a team-sport service for female kit and apparel customization and more.

WHEN: Beginning June 5: Monday through Friday, 10:00 AM-9:00 PM; Saturday, 9:00 AM-9:00 PM; Sunday, 11:30 AM-6:00 PM

WHERE: 235 Oxford St, W1C 1DE, London, UK

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 07:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
03:38aNIKE : Here's What You'll Find on NikeTown London's New Women's Floor
PU
06/03NIKE : FC Barcelona Salutes Eixample District Grid with 2019-20 Home Kit
PU
06/03Can a derivative turn Europe's green energy dream into virtual reality?
RE
05/31NIKE : Giannis Antetokounmpo is Hosting a Basketball Tournament in Greece
PU
05/31NIKE : Breaking Down Nike's 2019 BETRUE Collection
PU
05/31NIKE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/30NIKE, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings and Conference Call
BU
05/30NIKE : Alexis Sablone Releases a One Star Pro
PU
05/28NIKE : Yoon Ahn, Christelle Kocher, Erin Magee and Marine Serre Celebrate the Fo..
PU
05/25NIKE : to waive performance targets for pregnant athletes
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 110 M
EBIT 2019 4 873 M
Net income 2019 4 106 M
Debt 2019 205 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 32,05
P/E ratio 2020 26,87
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 90,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE10.09%122 534
ADIDAS41.45%58 454
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 949
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%735
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-15.66%372
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About