Nike : Here's What You'll Find on NikeTown London's New Women's Floor

Starting June 5, an updated women's floor debuts on the third level of NikeTown London. The concept of the floor is inspired by the latest Nike House of Innovation flagships in New York City and Shanghai, particularly in its flexible, gridded layout to quickly reorganize the space all year round (the current set-up, for example, draws from this summer's football tournament in France). Similar to NYC and Shanghai, the London floor grants perks to NikePlus Members like personal styling services and Nike App at Retail. The level also features extended offerings of plus-sizes, a team-sport service for female kit and apparel customization and more.

WHEN: Beginning June 5: Monday through Friday, 10:00 AM-9:00 PM; Saturday, 9:00 AM-9:00 PM; Sunday, 11:30 AM-6:00 PM

WHERE: 235 Oxford St, W1C 1DE, London, UK