Nike : Honors LeBron James with Naming of New Advanced Innovation Building

Today, Nike announced it has named the latest building in its World Headquarters (WHQ) campus expansion after LeBron James, two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP.
The LeBron James Building is the sixth new building at Nike WHQ, a project that kicked off in early 2015.
Located in WHQ's north campus, the LeBron James Building will be home to Nike's Beaverton-based Advanced Innovation team. It will house a state-of-the-art Sport Research Lab - an investment in Nike's most powerful competitive advantage, and continued proof of Nike's leadership in sport science.
'It's so surreal,' says James. 'It's been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus - it's truly an honor, and I feel truly special.'
