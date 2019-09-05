Log in
Nike : Honors LeBron James with Naming of New Advanced Innovation Building

09/05/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

Today, Nike announced it has named the latest building in its World Headquarters (WHQ) campus expansion after LeBron James, two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP.

The LeBron James Building is the sixth new building at Nike WHQ, a project that kicked off in early 2015.

Located in WHQ's north campus, the LeBron James Building will be home to Nike's Beaverton-based Advanced Innovation team. It will house a state-of-the-art Sport Research Lab - an investment in Nike's most powerful competitive advantage, and continued proof of Nike's leadership in sport science.

'It's so surreal,' says James. 'It's been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus - it's truly an honor, and I feel truly special.'

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 22:46:08 UTC
