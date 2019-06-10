Nike : How to Get the Nike Air Monarch IV PRM

June 06, 2019 - With the Nike x MMW Free TR 3 SP, Alyx founder and creative director Matthew M. Williams extends the investigations in balancing technical processes with traditional craft that have characterized his collaborative efforts to date. The shoe follows themes introduced in the MMW Series 2 collection, creating conversation between interior and exterior spaces and finding opportunity for transformative elements that shape-shift depending on environment.

Specifically, Nike and Williams worked with outsole specialists Vibram to create a detachable crampon, extending the use of the traditional trainer. 'This shoe embodies the multi-functionality of our modern urban existence,' says Williams. 'We are proud to have collaborated with Vibram on the detachable crampon rubber sole, which allows for the shoe to be used as a minimal trainer inside of a gym or as a resilient boot on city streets or park trails.'

For women, the silhouette draws from the Nike Free TR Flyknit 3 and reworks the upper with molded overlays. The composition of the collar references the Nike Elite High Quarter Sock. The men's version of the shoe gives the Nike Free Train 3 a natural hand feel and incorporates track spike-inspired speed lacing. A medial zipper at the collar supports ease of entry.

The Nike x MMW Free TR 3 SP launches June 8 at the NikeLab Chicago Re-Creation Center c/o Virgil Abloh. A global release will follow June 27.

