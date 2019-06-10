Nike : How to Get the Nike Air Monarch IV PRM

Log in
06/10/2019 | 09:33am EDT

June 06, 2019 - With the Nike x MMW Free TR 3 SP, Alyx founder and creative director Matthew M. Williams extends the investigations in balancing technical processes with traditional craft that have characterized his collaborative efforts to date. The shoe follows themes introduced in the MMW Series 2 collection, creating conversation between interior and exterior spaces and finding opportunity for transformative elements that shape-shift depending on environment.
Specifically, Nike and Williams worked with outsole specialists Vibram to create a detachable crampon, extending the use of the traditional trainer. 'This shoe embodies the multi-functionality of our modern urban existence,' says Williams. 'We are proud to have collaborated with Vibram on the detachable crampon rubber sole, which allows for the shoe to be used as a minimal trainer inside of a gym or as a resilient boot on city streets or park trails.'

For women, the silhouette draws from the Nike Free TR Flyknit 3 and reworks the upper with molded overlays. The composition of the collar references the Nike Elite High Quarter Sock. The men's version of the shoe gives the Nike Free Train 3 a natural hand feel and incorporates track spike-inspired speed lacing. A medial zipper at the collar supports ease of entry.

The Nike x MMW Free TR 3 SP launches June 8 at the NikeLab Chicago Re-Creation Center c/o Virgil Abloh. A global release will follow June 27.

Download images here.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 13:32:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 110 M
EBIT 2019 4 873 M
Net income 2019 4 094 M
Debt 2019 205 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 32,83
P/E ratio 2020 27,54
EV / Sales 2019 3,36x
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 90,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE12.50%122 534
ADIDAS45.42%58 454
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 949
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%735
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-13.86%372
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%359
