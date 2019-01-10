Nike : Introducing Paul George's Third Signature Shoe, the PG3

'Tony and I have gotten to the point where he knows what works for me,' says George. 'Throughout the line, I got more vocal because he's kept me in the loop, and also because he's kept me comfortable to where I'm able to talk about the entire design process.'

George's rise to the league's elite hasn't led him astray from his roots. Both the PG1 and the PG2 brought in flavor nodes of George's love of video gaming. The PG3 highlights his hometown of Palmdale with a NASA-inspired colorway, taken from the site of the area's research center. The image of lunar exploration conjures one of George's favorite quotes that appear on the shoe's heel: Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon.

Those personal connections run deep in the shoe's DNA. Inside the circular traction pattern are numbers that trace George's past, such as his birthday, the different numbers he's worn during his career and his number of tattoos. The inclusion of details with serious significance is the icing on top of Hardman's tight bond with George, a familiarity that is only growing stronger.

The PG3 combines a collective wisdom over George's career. Included are years of insight into the footwear features that enable George to perform his best, night after night, through nine seasons of play while still setting him up to evolve.

'I've always thought that there was another level for me,' says George. 'I always dreamed of playing in the NBA, but I wasn't satisfied with that. I always envisioned bigger plans. I want to be a champion. That's what my dream is. I always believed there was a higher space for me.'

Sometimes, the road to a higher dream starts at the bottom of a pool.