Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE (NKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Introducing Paul George's Third Signature Shoe, the PG3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 08:14pm EST

'Tony and I have gotten to the point where he knows what works for me,' says George. 'Throughout the line, I got more vocal because he's kept me in the loop, and also because he's kept me comfortable to where I'm able to talk about the entire design process.'

George's rise to the league's elite hasn't led him astray from his roots. Both the PG1 and the PG2 brought in flavor nodes of George's love of video gaming. The PG3 highlights his hometown of Palmdale with a NASA-inspired colorway, taken from the site of the area's research center. The image of lunar exploration conjures one of George's favorite quotes that appear on the shoe's heel: Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon.

Those personal connections run deep in the shoe's DNA. Inside the circular traction pattern are numbers that trace George's past, such as his birthday, the different numbers he's worn during his career and his number of tattoos. The inclusion of details with serious significance is the icing on top of Hardman's tight bond with George, a familiarity that is only growing stronger.

The PG3 combines a collective wisdom over George's career. Included are years of insight into the footwear features that enable George to perform his best, night after night, through nine seasons of play while still setting him up to evolve.

'I've always thought that there was another level for me,' says George. 'I always dreamed of playing in the NBA, but I wasn't satisfied with that. I always envisioned bigger plans. I want to be a champion. That's what my dream is. I always believed there was a higher space for me.'

Sometimes, the road to a higher dream starts at the bottom of a pool.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 01:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
08:14pNIKE : Introducing Paul George's Third Signature Shoe, the PG3
PU
09:09aNIKE : More Kids Sizes for "The Ten" Re-Issue
PU
08:20aNike's Dutch tax status investigated by EU regulators
RE
08:08aNike's Dutch tax status investigated by EU regulators
RE
07:33aNIKE : Dutch government says it will cooperate with EU probe into Nike tax statu..
RE
06:14aNike Under Scrutiny in Europe for Tax Deal
DJ
01/09NIKE : This Nike Kobe 1 Protro Honors the Black Mamba's 81-Point Game
PU
01/08NIKE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
01/08NIKE : Celebrate the Athleticism of Yoga
PU
01/07NIKE : Nick Kyrgios is Kyrie-ing His Shoes for Melbourne
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 227 M
EBIT 2019 5 057 M
Net income 2019 4 234 M
Finance 2019 66,7 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 29,08
P/E ratio 2020 24,54
EV / Sales 2019 3,10x
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 85,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE3.49%121 633
ADIDAS6.28%44 890
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 320
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%496
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%255
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%249
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.