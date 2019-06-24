Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Joins UN Climate Change and Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

In the race against climate change, there isn't a moment to lose.

That's why Nike is signing on to the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, a commitment under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Nike joins UN Climate Change and global brands, retailers and suppliers in accelerating some of the industry's most aggressive climate targets yet - including a 30 percent reduction in aggregate greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

'Issues as big and complex as climate change call for us to collaborate across our industry and beyond,' says Noel Kinder, Nike's Chief Sustainability Officer. 'That's why we're committed to doing just that in partnership with UN Climate Change - teaming up with peers and partners across sectors to do what's right for our planet and for the future of sport.'

Beyond collaborating with UN Climate Change and industry partners, Nike is also helping to drive broader change through a number of other coalitions and commitments. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, for instance, Nike works alongside a cross-sector coalition dedicated to advancing sustainable development. Through partnership with RE100, Nike has committed to sourcing 100% renewable energy. And most recently, Nike launched an open-source circular design guideto help designers worldwide create products sustainably.

Together, these commitments reflect Nike's dedication to creating a better, more sustainable world - for the next generation and for the future for sport.

To learn more, click here.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 16:45:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
12:46pNIKE : Joins UN Climate Change and Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action
PU
10:40aNIKE : The NikeCourt London Collection is Wrapped Up in a Sweater-Vest Polo
PU
09:15aNIKE INC : annual earnings release
06/22NIKE : Jordan Brand's New Running Shoes are the Perfect Tools for Game-Ready Con..
PU
06/21NIKE : Jordan Brand Welcomes Jayson Tatum and Rui Hachimura to its Basketball Ro..
PU
06/21NIKE : Jordan Brand's Latest Apparel Collections Take Flight
PU
06/20NIKE : Baseball Equipment Retailer Hits a Home Run at TopConsumerReviews.com
AQ
06/19NIKE : David Creech on the Evolution of Flight Utility
PU
06/19Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
RE
06/17NIKE : N7 Collection Introduces Two Silhouettes Designed by Tinker Hatfield
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 104 M
EBIT 2019 4 869 M
Net income 2019 4 088 M
Debt 2019 283 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 33,80
P/E ratio 2020 28,49
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
EV / Sales 2020 3,22x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 90,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE15.66%122 534
ADIDAS47.37%58 454
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 949
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%735
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-9.64%372
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About