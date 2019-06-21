Nike : Jordan Brand Welcomes Jayson Tatum and Rui Hachimura to its Basketball Roster

According to Jordan Brand President Craig Williams, 'In just two seasons, Jayson has established himself as one of the league's most promising young players, with a work ethic and mindset that reflects what Jordan Brand stands for. Rui is already making history on the court, and in the process, he's become a hero to an entire country. What's most impressive to me about these two young men isn't their remarkable talent, but the strong character and maturity they carry themselves with on and off the court.'

Balancing a roster full of established veterans and superstars, the addition of Tatum and Hachimura comes off the heels of other young talent joining the brand, including WNBA players Asia Durr and Kia Nurse and NFL rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.