Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Jordan Brand's New Running Shoes are the Perfect Tools for Game-Ready Conditioning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/22/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Jordan Brand's new trio of running shoes - the Jordan Trunner NXT, Jordan Trunner LT and Jordan React Havoc - are designed explicitly to aid team sports athletes through conditioning (5k to 15k runs) and speed-focused training.

Each has NIKE, Inc.'s React technology for long-lasting cushioning - after all, cardiovascular fitness is built stride by stride - and are engineered to help support larger athletes (think lineman and post players) through dynamic, side-to-side movements and fast-feet drills.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 13:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
09:45aNIKE : Jordan Brand's New Running Shoes are the Perfect Tools for Game-Ready Con..
PU
06/21NIKE : Jordan Brand Welcomes Jayson Tatum and Rui Hachimura to its Basketball Ro..
PU
06/21NIKE : Jordan Brand's Latest Apparel Collections Take Flight
PU
06/20NIKE : Baseball Equipment Retailer Hits a Home Run at TopConsumerReviews.com
AQ
06/19NIKE : David Creech on the Evolution of Flight Utility
PU
06/19Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
RE
06/17NIKE : N7 Collection Introduces Two Silhouettes Designed by Tinker Hatfield
PU
06/17NIKE : The Premier League Will Play With a Special Nike Merlin Football in 2019-..
PU
06/13NIKE : 10 Things to Know About the Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski
PU
06/13INTRODUCING NIKE SPORTSWEAR'S LATEST : the N. 354, THE10TH and DIMSIX
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 104 M
EBIT 2019 4 869 M
Net income 2019 4 088 M
Debt 2019 283 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 33,80
P/E ratio 2020 28,49
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
EV / Sales 2020 3,22x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 90,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE15.66%122 534
ADIDAS47.37%58 454
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 949
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%735
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-9.64%372
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About