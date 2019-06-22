Nike : Jordan Brand's New Running Shoes are the Perfect Tools for Game-Ready Conditioning

Jordan Brand's new trio of running shoes - the Jordan Trunner NXT, Jordan Trunner LT and Jordan React Havoc - are designed explicitly to aid team sports athletes through conditioning (5k to 15k runs) and speed-focused training.

Each has NIKE, Inc.'s React technology for long-lasting cushioning - after all, cardiovascular fitness is built stride by stride - and are engineered to help support larger athletes (think lineman and post players) through dynamic, side-to-side movements and fast-feet drills.