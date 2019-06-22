Nike : Jordan Brand's New Running Shoes are the Perfect Tools for Game-Ready Conditioning

Jordan Brand's new trio of running shoes - the Jordan Trunner NXT, Jordan Trunner LT and Jordan React Havoc - are designed explicitly to aid team sports athletes through conditioning (5k to 15k runs) and speed-focused training.
Each has NIKE, Inc.'s React technology for long-lasting cushioning - after all, cardiovascular fitness is built stride by stride - and are engineered to help support larger athletes (think lineman and post players) through dynamic, side-to-side movements and fast-feet drills.
Disclaimer
Nike Inc. published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 13:44:04 UTC