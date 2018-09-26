Nike : Jordan Proto-Max 720

September 23, 2018 - The third of Odell Beckham Jr.'s pregame cleats for the 2018-19 season, the Nike Track Cleat (Odell Beckham Jr. Special Edition) honors American track star Michael Johnson.

The cleat is a flood-red take on the golden track spike worn in 2000 by Johnson in Sydney, Australia, where he became the first man to win two consecutive 400m gold medals. The satin textile upper of the football cleat features a zipper to secure the shoelaces, while the original ceramic composite aluminum plate is replaced by carbon fiber.

The Nike Track Cleat (Odell Beckham Jr. Special Edition) will be worn by OBJ during pregame of the New York Giants' September 23 home game against the Houston Texans.

