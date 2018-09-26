Log in
NIKE (NKE)
81.5550 USD   -3.82%
Nike : Jordan Proto-Max 720

September 26, 2018

September 23, 2018 - The third of Odell Beckham Jr.'s pregame cleats for the 2018-19 season, the Nike Track Cleat (Odell Beckham Jr. Special Edition) honors American track star Michael Johnson.

The cleat is a flood-red take on the golden track spike worn in 2000 by Johnson in Sydney, Australia, where he became the first man to win two consecutive 400m gold medals. The satin textile upper of the football cleat features a zipper to secure the shoelaces, while the original ceramic composite aluminum plate is replaced by carbon fiber.

The Nike Track Cleat (Odell Beckham Jr. Special Edition) will be worn by OBJ during pregame of the New York Giants' September 23 home game against the Houston Texans.

SEE THE REST OF OBJ'S SPECIAL EDITION PREGAME CLEATS FOR THE 2018-19 SEASON

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 22:10:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 411 M
EBIT 2019 5 136 M
Net income 2019 4 268 M
Finance 2019 1 110 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 31,73
P/E ratio 2020 26,88
EV / Sales 2019 3,39x
EV / Sales 2020 3,22x
Capitalization 135 B
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 84,9 $
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE34.72%134 879
ADIDAS24.68%51 200
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%51 200
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD0.98%12 349
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-28.62%4 596
SKECHERS USA INC-28.38%4 316
