NIKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/24 04:01:30 pm
86.7 USD   --.--%
Nike : Joyride Kids Nova

07/25/2019 | 03:20am EDT

July 22, 2019 - Bikini Bottom is officially making its debut on land - and on the basketball court. Taking Kyrie's love for the popular cartoon show and fusing it into his shoe, the Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants collection is ready for on-court action, and of course, jellyfishing.

SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Mr. Krabs and Sandy Cheeks all have their own iteration of the shoe built off their unique characteristics. The star of the show, SpongeBob, has a version featuring a porous bright-yellow upper with a brown and red sole symbolic of his everyday outfit. The lovable best friend Patrick Star is known for his cheery pink coloring and green tonal shorts, both of which are represented in his shoe. In Squidward's, his recognizable seafoam green coloring is prevalent and his typical callous expression can be found inside the heel. Mr. Krabs and Sandy both have low versions of the shoe, incorporating their signature colors and styles.

The Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants Collection releases globally August 10.

To download hi-res images, click here.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 07:19:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 137 M
EBIT 2020 5 398 M
Net income 2020 4 592 M
Finance 2020 114 M
Yield 2020 1,07%
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,22x
EV / Sales2021 3,02x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 94,72  $
Last Close Price 86,70  $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE16.94%135 849
ADIDAS AG54.74%62 452
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%62 452
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD61.33%20 230
PUMA39.93%10 058
SKECHERS USA INC73.44%6 249
