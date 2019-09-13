Nike : Jun Takahashi Channels the Rebel Spirit of Running for Fall 2019 GYAKUSOU Collection

Fast Facts on the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail:
1. The shapes and placements of the upper components have been informed by heat-mapping research.
2. The shoe has overlays placed in areas where trail runners need support and reinforcement, and also leaves as open as possible areas of the foot that show a higher temperature.
3. The lacing system, made with a strong, lightweight cable, is asymmetric to be more inline with the actual anatomy of the foot's toe bones.
4. The upper's mesh is treated with a water-repellent coating, and is made from material that allows a quick-dry and water drainage.
