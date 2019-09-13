Log in
NIKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Jun Takahashi Channels the Rebel Spirit of Running for Fall 2019 GYAKUSOU Collection

09/13/2019 | 02:14am EDT

Fast Facts on the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail:

1. The shapes and placements of the upper components have been informed by heat-mapping research.

2. The shoe has overlays placed in areas where trail runners need support and reinforcement, and also leaves as open as possible areas of the foot that show a higher temperature.

3. The lacing system, made with a strong, lightweight cable, is asymmetric to be more inline with the actual anatomy of the foot's toe bones.

4. The upper's mesh is treated with a water-repellent coating, and is made from material that allows a quick-dry and water drainage.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:11:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 096 M
EBIT 2020 5 400 M
Net income 2020 4 586 M
Debt 2020 338 M
Yield 2020 1,06%
P/E ratio 2020 30,2x
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,27x
EV / Sales2021 3,04x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 94,83  $
Last Close Price 87,67  $
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE18.25%137 369
ADIDAS AG51.23%59 697
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD66.27%21 520
PUMA57.96%11 137
SKECHERS USA INC60.20%5 749
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 150
