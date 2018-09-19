Log in
Nike : Kaepernick ad spurs spike in sold-out items

09/19/2018 | 11:27pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Colin Kaepernick appears as a face of Nike Inc advertisement marking the 30th anniversary of its

(Reuters) - Nike Inc has sold out 61 percent more merchandise since the controversial ad campaign featuring former NFL player Colin Kaepernick appeared earlier this month, according to data on the company's online sales from Thomson Reuters Proprietary Research.

Kaepernick, who sparked a national controversy by kneeling during the national anthem, first tweeted the ad on the Labor Day weekend, which immediately sparked demands for a boycott of the company's products.

President Donald Trump also tweeted, without providing evidence, that "Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts".

But the research by Thomson Reuters, conducted in collaboration with StyleSage Co, showed http://lipperalpha.financial.thomsonreuters.com/2018/09/nike-ad-spurs-61-rise-in-sold-out-items the world's largest sportswear maker sold out far more items between Sept. 3 and Sept. 13 than in the 10-day period before the ad came out.

Nike discounted fewer products in the 10-day period after the ad and saw its Colin Kaepernick women's jersey sell out on Sept. 17, the research also showed.

"These strong statistics reinforce the notion that Nike is standing firm – and not just in a social context," said Jharonne Martis, director of consumer research at Thomson Reuters.

"They don't need to participate in the discounting that tends to plague other retail brands."

Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News.

Shares in Nike have rebounded from an initial drop when the first versions of the ad were released, hitting a record high a little over a week later.

The stock is now up nearly 7 percent since the drop, outperforming a 1.9 percent gain for the Dow over the same period, helped by at least four analysts raising price targets ahead of first-quarter results on Sept. 25.

Social media sentiment around the company, which dived in the immediate aftermath of the ad, also turned positive earlier this week, according to Thomson Reuters' Eikon Social Media Monitor.

"(Nike's) new "Just Do It" ad campaign with Colin Kaepernick was a stroke of genius ... this premeditated move was another subtle but significant sign of Nike's strength and confidence in its position in the marketplace," Canaccord Genuity analyst Camilo Lyon wrote in a client note last week.

(Corrects to fix punctuation in headline.)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 388 M
EBIT 2019 5 119 M
Net income 2019 4 257 M
Finance 2019 1 110 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 32,01
P/E ratio 2020 27,15
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
Capitalization 136 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 83,2 $
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE33.11%133 262
ADIDAS25.64%50 933
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD-3.37%11 761
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-30.57%4 481
SKECHERS USA INC-27.33%4 380
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 164
