Nike

NIKE (NKE)
News
Nike : Lock-In and Prepare to Fly with the Air Jordan XXXIII

09/21/2018 | 04:09am CEST

'This year's game shoe, the AJ XXXIII, is the first basketball shoe to feature FastFit technology, which provides ultimate lockdown to prepare athletes for flight,' says Michael Jordan. 'From day one, we've taken pride in the Air Jordan game shoe, where we focus on athlete insights and the latest innovations to create silhouettes that are distinctly Jordan. That balance also allows the game shoe to continually revolutionize both in sport and style.'

With the addition of FastFit, the Air Jordan XXXIII follows a clear Jordan path. For example, while Air has been the hallmark of Michael Jordan's signature line since 1985, it took Tinker Hatfield's 1988 design for the Jordan III to cement its defining attribute. In that shoe the Air technology was made visible, and with it, MJ's hangtime took on an advanced aura (literally, as he soared from the free throw line in the '88 dunk contest).

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 02:08:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 385 M
EBIT 2019 5 120 M
Net income 2019 4 257 M
Finance 2019 1 110 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 31,82
P/E ratio 2020 26,96
EV / Sales 2019 3,40x
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 83,4 $
Spread / Average Target -1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE36.48%135 135
ADIDAS25.16%51 128
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD1.69%12 237
PUMA AG RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT18.04%7 550
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-29.76%4 534
SKECHERS USA INC-26.06%4 434
