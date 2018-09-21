Nike : Lock-In and Prepare to Fly with the Air Jordan XXXIII

'This year's game shoe, the AJ XXXIII, is the first basketball shoe to feature FastFit technology, which provides ultimate lockdown to prepare athletes for flight,' says Michael Jordan. 'From day one, we've taken pride in the Air Jordan game shoe, where we focus on athlete insights and the latest innovations to create silhouettes that are distinctly Jordan. That balance also allows the game shoe to continually revolutionize both in sport and style.'

With the addition of FastFit, the Air Jordan XXXIII follows a clear Jordan path. For example, while Air has been the hallmark of Michael Jordan's signature line since 1985, it took Tinker Hatfield's 1988 design for the Jordan III to cement its defining attribute. In that shoe the Air technology was made visible, and with it, MJ's hangtime took on an advanced aura (literally, as he soared from the free throw line in the '88 dunk contest).