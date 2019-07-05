Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Mike Trout Won't Keep Quiet Anymore About His Signature Cleat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 10:33am EDT

For Trout, those connections to cleats from his past relay a special relationship to his own gear as a kid, but also a broader awareness of his young fan base. His benevolence toward kids is well known, giving gloves, jerseys, bats - even home runs to fans. He appreciates the almost magical power that gear has on a young player, the same power it had on him. He wanted to design a cleat any kid would be inspired to step into, but it also had to be a tool for your game, not the mouthpiece that yells for you.

'Kids have a unique relationship to their gear,' says Trout. 'Obviously, you think about young kids who are going to wear this cleat and make them look good, and more importantly, make them feel good. Nike allows me to change what I want, and in doing so, I can create a cleat that young players are hopefully excited to wear.'

Which is why the man who might go down as baseball's greatest-ever isn't biting his lip anymore in designing his signature cleat. He has a few more things to say.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 14:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
10:33aNIKE : Mike Trout Won't Keep Quiet Anymore About His Signature Cleat
PU
07/04NIKE : Football Celebrates USA/Netherlands Final and a Brilliant Summer of Sport
PU
07/04CORRECTION TO ARIZONA MAYOR TO NIKE : We Still Want You, Even If Governor Doesn'..
DJ
07/03ARIZONA MAYOR TO NIKE : We Still Want You, Even if Governor Doesn't -- Update
DJ
07/03ARIZONA MAYOR TO NIKE : We Still Want You, Even if Governor Doesn't
DJ
07/03ARIZONA MAYOR TO NIKE : We Still Want You, Even If Governor Doesn't
DJ
07/03Fiat Chrysler Names New Executive Chairman, COO of Maserati
DJ
07/02NIKE : Defends Pulling 'Betsy Ross' Sneaker as Arizona Governor Withdraws Aid --..
DJ
07/02NIKE : Says Controversial Sneaker Was Pulled to Avoid Offense, Distraction
DJ
07/02Major companies call on U.S. Supreme Court to rule in favor of LGBT workers
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 161 M
EBIT 2020 5 395 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Finance 2020 114 M
Yield 2020 1,07%
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
EV / Sales2021 3,01x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 93,2  $
Last Close Price 86,2  $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE16.27%135 485
ADIDAS52.55%62 238
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%62 238
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD47.87%19 053
PUMA39.58%10 178
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 274
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About