NIKE

(NKE)
Nike : Naomi Osaka to Wear Exclusive NikeCourt x sacai Apparel in Flushing

08/23/2019 | 09:33am EDT

Flushing is tennis' de facto runway. Its center court style has been defined by Nike's progressive approach - a legacy of irreverent reimagining of the sport's standards that has welcomed denim, gladiator boots, tie-dye and high-fashion collaborations with each successive generation of athlete. In turn, those athletes (the likes of McEnroe, Agassi, Williams and Stephens) have energized up-and-coming challengers and established designers alike.

In more ways than one, the hardcourts of Queens connect generations and show us how sport changes everything.

At an individual level, participation in sport instills confidence. Participation in sport promotes healthier and happier lives. It changes people, helping them to form a base from which to strive toward all goals.

At a collective level, passion for sport has the capacity to both inspire movement and encourage creativity. To that end, and as prelude to the tournament, the 'Queens of the Future' pop-up experience gathered local New Yorkers and 12 of the best professional players for a new twist on a classic tennis training game. The celebration of the sport featured Markéta Vondroušová, Elina Svitolina, Madison Keys, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Petra Kvitová, Simona Halep, Maria Sharapova, Sloane Stephens, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, who all wore Nike's latest sportswear and tennis apparel.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 13:32:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 131 M
EBIT 2020 5 397 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Debt 2020 338 M
Yield 2020 1,11%
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,11x
EV / Sales2021 2,89x
Capitalization 131 B
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE12.37%130 537
ADIDAS AG43.94%57 162
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD65.73%21 414
PUMA56.32%11 074
SKECHERS USA INC35.87%4 874
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 705
