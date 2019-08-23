Nike : Naomi Osaka to Wear Exclusive NikeCourt x sacai Apparel in Flushing

Flushing is tennis' de facto runway. Its center court style has been defined by Nike's progressive approach - a legacy of irreverent reimagining of the sport's standards that has welcomed denim, gladiator boots, tie-dye and high-fashion collaborations with each successive generation of athlete. In turn, those athletes (the likes of McEnroe, Agassi, Williams and Stephens) have energized up-and-coming challengers and established designers alike.

In more ways than one, the hardcourts of Queens connect generations and show us how sport changes everything.

At an individual level, participation in sport instills confidence. Participation in sport promotes healthier and happier lives. It changes people, helping them to form a base from which to strive toward all goals.

At a collective level, passion for sport has the capacity to both inspire movement and encourage creativity. To that end, and as prelude to the tournament, the 'Queens of the Future' pop-up experience gathered local New Yorkers and 12 of the best professional players for a new twist on a classic tennis training game. The celebration of the sport featured Markéta Vondroušová, Elina Svitolina, Madison Keys, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Petra Kvitová, Simona Halep, Maria Sharapova, Sloane Stephens, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, who all wore Nike's latest sportswear and tennis apparel.