Nike : New Mercurial 360 Builds Upon the Best

Since making its unforgettable first impression in 1998, the Nike Mercurial has had an unbreakable history-making lineage.

That lineage is injected with a certain magic. Few football boot lines blend a legacy of innovation and on-field brilliance like the Mercurial.

It also helps that it has become an athlete favorite. In fact, the 2018 Mercurial 360 is one of the most beloved Nike boots of all time. Of the hundreds of professional players wearing the boot, only five in the world have opted to have their Mercurials modified in any capacity. When asked to rate the boot on a scale of 1 to 10, professional players overwhelmingly rank it as a 10. The lowest score? One lonely 8.