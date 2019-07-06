Log in
Nike : New Mercurial 360 Builds Upon the Best

07/06/2019 | 06:53am EDT

Since making its unforgettable first impression in 1998, the Nike Mercurial has had an unbreakable history-making lineage.

That lineage is injected with a certain magic. Few football boot lines blend a legacy of innovation and on-field brilliance like the Mercurial.

It also helps that it has become an athlete favorite. In fact, the 2018 Mercurial 360 is one of the most beloved Nike boots of all time. Of the hundreds of professional players wearing the boot, only five in the world have opted to have their Mercurials modified in any capacity. When asked to rate the boot on a scale of 1 to 10, professional players overwhelmingly rank it as a 10. The lowest score? One lonely 8.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 06 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2019 10:52:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 132 M
EBIT 2020 5 395 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Finance 2020 114 M
Yield 2020 1,06%
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
EV / Sales2021 3,04x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,1  $
Last Close Price 86,8  $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE17.10%135 485
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%62 238
ADIDAS51.95%62 238
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD47.47%19 053
PUMA38.52%10 178
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 274
