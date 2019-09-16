Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : OBJ Steps Into a Memorable Air Jordan 5 Colorway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

September 06, 2019 - Each of Skepta's Nike SK trainers share an element of his personal story, from travel to Morocco to building a fan base in Paris - and the SK SHOX is no exception. It does, however, extend a more transcendental tone than the three prior Air Max-based releases.

The SK SHOX is about finding belief in boundless opportunity. In 2018, Skepta was bestowed a chieftainship in his parents' home state of Ogun in Nigeria. Nigerian chieftainships are given in recognition of a positive contribution to community wellbeing. 'It made me realize that anybody could be a chief, but some people are brought up not thinking they can,' he says.

The shoe's design extends this thought in the abstract. It incorporates elements of Skepta's Nigerian heritage to share his familial respect. 'I take pride in the fact that I know my surname, and I know where I'm from and both my parents are Nigerian,' he says. 'It was about bringing Nike to Nigeria and letting the kids know the energy.'

That energy is also one that Skepta is keen to harness in this provocative shoe, to let everyone feel their dreams are within reach. The shoe becomes a conduit to share his point of view that the future is limitless.

'It is important to make people believe that they can feel royal - that if they work hard, their work will be recognized and appreciated and celebrated,' he says.

Skepta's choice of the SHOX silhouette is rooted in a specific memory. 'When I used to go to Manchester, all the kids were rocking SHOX. It was a real street shoe there. I liked their swag - the windbreakers and the SHOX,' he remembers. 'I thought 'Yeah, let's definitely do that,' because I always remember those trips up north.'

The Nike SK SHOX drop September 12 on SNEAKRS in Europe, SNKRS in Asia and Greater China, and at select retailers.

To download hi-res images, click here.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 22:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
06:57pNIKE : OBJ Steps Into a Memorable Air Jordan 5 Colorway
PU
10:22aNIKE : Renewable Energy Powers Expansion of European Logistics Campus
PU
09/13REVIEW & PREVIEW : Next Week -- Barron's
DJ
09/13NIKE : Jun Takahashi Channels the Rebel Spirit of Running for Fall 2019 GYAKUSOU..
PU
09/12LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12Starbucks Names Three Directors, Boosts Board to 13
DJ
09/10NIKE : Kids Can Play in a 3,000-Strong Game of Tag. Here's How.
PU
09/08NIKE : Unveils Team Kits for League of Legends Pro League
PU
09/07NIKE : The Air Jordan XXXIV is an Exercise in Reductive Design
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 096 M
EBIT 2020 5 400 M
Net income 2020 4 586 M
Debt 2020 338 M
Yield 2020 1,06%
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,26x
EV / Sales2021 3,03x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 94,83  $
Last Close Price 87,27  $
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE17.78%136 821
ADIDAS AG49.42%59 146
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD68.53%21 823
PUMA56.79%11 085
SKECHERS USA INC61.07%5 780
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group