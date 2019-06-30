Log in
Nike : Paris Saint-Germain Brings Back Historic Stripe

06/30/2019

The bold stripe at center is formed by three equal bars - white, red, white. 'I have always been a huge fan of Nike, and it's great news that they will be making PSG kits long into the future,' says striker Kylian Mbappé. 'The new kit is really beautiful, really classic and it's nice to see the stripe back on the home shirt. I am sure the fans will be really happy with it.'

Running from the hem of the jersey all the way up to its V-neck collar, the stripe is centerpiece of a contemporary articulation of PSG's traditional home look. 'Given the anniversary, we felt it was only right to introduce a modern interpretation of the historic jersey and produce one really true to the club's identity,' says Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director. 'Putting the heritage through Nike's modern lens ensures a really classic feel to an up-to-date version of one of European football's most instantly-recognizable jerseys.'

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 22:32:10 UTC
